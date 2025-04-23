BI WORLDWIDE India is Great Place To Work® Certified, Fourth Time in a Row

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: BI WORLDWIDE, a global leader and India's foremost in providing tech-enabled, measurable loyalty and engagement solutions, inspired by behavioural science, has earned the Great Place To Work® Certification™ the fourth time in a row. The recognition comes for the period of February 2025 to February 2026, under the mid-size organisations (less than 500 employees) category, and underscores BI WORLDWIDE's unwavering commitment to creating an employee-first culture, year after year.

Year-on-Year Excellence in Employee Experience

BI WORLDWIDE has been raising the bar high with consistently improving scores year-on-year in the Great Place To Work® survey. This year, 83% of employees have called the organisation a Great Place To Work®, along with high levels of employee satisfaction scores in - 'Confidence in Executive Leadership & Management', 'Safety & Inclusivity', 'Onboarding Experience', 'Learning & Development', 'Fun & Celebrations', 'Care for People' and 'Proud to Work at BI WORLDWIDE'. These results are a testament to the organisation's unique employee value proposition (EVP): 'Grow and have fun in a culture of innovation and trust'.

Elated by the acknowledgment, Siddharth Reddy, CEO & Managing Director, BI WORLDWIDE India remarked, "At BI WORLDWIDE, we transform inspiration into real business results. Our greatest strength lies in our associates, who partner with our clients to drive measurable outcomes. We are immensely proud of the Great Place To Work® Certification™, a testament to our commitment to fostering a top-tier workplace, aligned with our core values. We celebrate this milestone by continuing to invest in a future-focused workforce, enhancing customer excellence, driving meaningful business impact, and strengthening our global leadership in loyalty and engagement." The certification marks BI WORLDWIDE India's excellence across the 5 dimensions of GPTW®'s pioneering Trust Model(c): Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie, serving as the global benchmark to assess employee experience.

Vijaya Ganugapati, Director (People & Culture - HR), BI WORLDWIDE India, stated, "As a global leader in the business of engagement, we are focused on creating a workplace, where inspiration, inclusivity and innovation aren't just values--they're our competitive edge. Our gratitude goes to our associates, clients and partners for their constant trust and confidence in us. While deeply humbled by this achievement, we have set our sights high on establishing BI WORLDWIDE India as an exemplary employer of choice for top industry talent."

