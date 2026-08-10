Monday, August 10, 2026 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWhatsApp down?Q1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOHitachi Energy sharesGold and Silver PriceSBI Share Price
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp down? Several users report issues, unable to share multimedia

WhatsApp down? Several users report issues, unable to share multimedia

WhatsApp users reported that the outage appeared to affect the sharing of photos, videos, stickers, GIFs and other media files, while text messaging continued to function.

WhatsApp down in India

WhatsApp was facing an outage for several users globally, including in India, on Monday morning, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp was facing an outage for several users globally, including in India, on Monday morning, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.
 
Users started reporting issues early in the morning, while the number of outage reports peaked around 11 am.
 
The platform displayed the message, “User reports show possible problems with WhatsApp.” Several users complained online about difficulties sending multimedia files, including photos and videos. 
WhatsApp users reported that the outage appeared to affect the sharing of photos, videos, stickers, GIFs and other media files, while text messaging continued to function. 
Reports of WhatsApp outages emerged from countries including India, the UK, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Colombia, suggesting that the issue was not limited to one particular region.
 

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) | (Photo: Reuters)

Sebi to leverage WhatsApp for AI-enabled safe investing awareness campaign

Meta

Govt to question Meta on CSAM, WhatsApp username issue, account takedowns

WhatsApp's redesigned ‘Updates' tab for web

Explained: Why WhatsApp is asking India users to verify their age

WhatsApp

WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, blocks all app features

WhatsApp Web now supports both audio and video calls directly through the browser, eliminating the need for the desktop app.

WhatsApp now supports audio-video calling on web, adds in-call features

 

What was affected on WhatsApp?

 
The outage appeared to particularly affect the uploading and sending of photos and videos. Several users said WhatsApp’s basic messaging service was working normally, but attempts to send large media files either failed or took unexpectedly long.
 
Some users also reported seeing loading icons or prompts asking them to retry the action.
 
The issue was also reported to affect stickers and GIFs, suggesting that the disruption was largely limited to WhatsApp’s multimedia-sharing features.
 

How are users fixing the issue?

 
After outage reports emerged, users said they tried standard troubleshooting methods to determine whether the problem was limited to their devices or internet connections, or was more widespread.
 
These included restarting their smartphones, switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data,, and, in some cases, uninstalling and reinstalling WhatsApp.
 
While these steps resolved the issue for some users, others said the problem persisted even after troubleshooting, particularly when they tried to send photos and videos.
 

More From This Section

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag at its Made by Google 2026 event on August 12.

Pixel 11 series, Pro Fold and Watch 5: What Google may unveil on August 12

Google Assistant to Gemini

Google Assistant to shut down on Android devices from September 4: Details

Kimi K3, Moonshot

Chinese startup Moonshot's AI model escapes testing sandbox: Researchers

Cloudflare, Kitesurf, AI agents, AI browser, browser automation, Cloudflare Browser Run, generative AI, artificial intelligence, AI tools, web automation, AI infrastructure, Chromium, browser technology

Kitesurf explained: Cloudflare's browser built for AI agents, not humans

OpenAi

OpenAI flags possible critical cybersecurity risk in upcoming model Astra

Topics : WhatsApp in India whatsapp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 12:28 PM IST