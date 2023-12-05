BigRock Motorsports all set to compete in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League this December

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: In an exciting development for the Indian motorsports landscape, BigRock Motorsports has announced its decision to join the ranks of India's most elite teams by competing in the upcoming inaugural season of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). The powerhouse team is led by the country's most accomplished and renowned supercross and rally-raid champion, CS Santosh, alongside entrepreneurs N Gautam and Uday Shankar, both esteemed sports enthusiasts, who co-own the franchise. CS Santosh, aka India's Dakar Pioneer, will also take up the mantle as mentor for the team, giving a further boost to BigRock's commitment to inspire and nurture young motorsport talent in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BigRock Motorsports unites a team of passionate individuals deeply experienced in off-road motorcycling. Comprising athletes, race organizers, marketing professionals, and experts in business, media and brand development, their comprehensive expertise in motorsports positions them strongly as a championship contender.

While expressing his excitement, CS Santosh, Mentor & Co-owner of BigRock Motorsports, said, "Being the first Indian to ride and finish the Dakar rally has definitely paved the way for Indian manufacturers to start actively participating in international rallies. At BigRock, we're so glad that we are able to empower this even more by providing the right direction and training for these aspirants to make their dreams a reality. The ISRL is a fantastic concept for supercross racing in India as it provides a platform for Indian riders to compete at a global level. As BigRock Motorsports, we are very excited for the inaugural season and look forward to the exciting partnerships the league will bring into play that will put India on the global motorsport map."

N Gautam, Co-owner of BigRock Motorsports , mentioned, "Ned Ventures has long committed itself to support sports in India, more importantly those that need support and development at the grassroots level. In addition to promoting Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League and Kiraak Hyderabad in Pro Panja, we are extremely happy to promote BigRock Motorsports in the CEAT India Supercross League. Motorsports has always excited us, and with the experienced team at BigRock at the helm, we are sure we have a winning combination. Together we're hoping to nurture talent and develop world-class athletes who can represent India on the global stage."

Uday Shankar, Co-owner of BigRock Motorsports , added, "At BigRock, we are continuously trying to grow the off-road riding community. Our training centers, training programs and races are testament to this effort. With BigRock Motorsports we are part of a new beginning for aspiring professionals. We are certain this is charting a new course for professional racers to grow and compete at an international level."

N Gautam is a lifelong sports enthusiast and a partner at Veera Sports, which owns franchises in Pro Kabaddi League and Pro Panja League, representing Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Uday Shankar is a seasoned motorcyclist and one of the directors of BigRockDirt Park -- India's finest off-road motorcycling training center, started by CS Santosh and the parent entity of BigRock Motorsports. They bring to the table a deep understanding of league sports and its inner workings.

BigRock Motorsports stands tall as an embodiment of its parent entity, BigRock Dirt Park's vision. It represents an aspiration to nurture globally competitive athletes while advancing the off-road motorcycling culture in India. Emphasizing quality, inclusivity, and technical excellence, BigRock has trained more than 6000 motorcyclists since its establishment in 2018, positioning itself as India's premier off-road motorcycle training center. Armed with over five decades of combined motorsport experience, competing in the CEAT ISRL is the ideal next step in its motorsport journey

About BigRock Dirt Park

Established in 2018 by India's Dakar Pioneer, CS Santosh, BigRock Dirt Park is the country's finest off-road training school. With over 6000 students trained and an average of 1000 motorcyclists training every year, BigRock focuses on a scientific approach to offroad training with various programs and a growth trajectory suited to customers of any skill and experience level. From amateurs who have ridden only bicycles to professional athletes looking to hone their skills, its programs span various categories such as motocross/supercross, ADV, enduro and trail riding.

BigRock aims to create an accessible and inclusive platform for motorcyclists to come and grow together as a community, for which it also runs several races aimed at motorcyclists of various skill levels throughout the year. With Trail Attack, Xtreme Enduro and Ace of Dirt, BigRock's races see participation from amateurs, professionals and even international athletes.

Aside from events and training, BigRock is also an R & D proving ground for two-wheeler manufacturers who are looking to test their off-road motorcycles.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291670/BigRock_Motorsports_CEAT_ISRL.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)