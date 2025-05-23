Biltech Building Elements Limited Highlights Need for Masonry Reinforcement Amid Rising Structural Failures

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: In response to the increasing number of wall collapse incidents caused by storms in Delhi NCR and other parts of India, Biltech Building Elements Limited, India's pioneer and leading AAC block manufacturer, is underscoring the critical need for wall reinforcement. The company is spotlighting Murfor® Compact, a globally trusted masonry reinforcement solution that strengthens walls against structural stress caused by high winds and seismic activity.

Recent fatalities linked to collapsing walls during high winds have raised urgent questions about structural integrity in rapidly constructed or under-engineered buildings. With climate change amplifying the intensity of weather events and India's location in a seismically active zone, the need for preventive reinforcement solutions has never been more pressing.

Murfor® Compact is a new-generation masonry reinforcement made of high-tensile strength steel. It is placed within the mortar joints during wall construction to enhance the overall strength and durability of masonry walls. By distributing load evenly, reinforcing against stress, and helping control cracks, it plays a critical role in ensuring wall integrity. Murfor Compact is exceptionally easy to use, requiring no special training or expertise. One simply needs to unroll and install it over the bricks or blocks while constructing the walls. Despite this simplicity, Murfor Compact delivers robust, reliable reinforcement.

"As a responsible building materials company, we, at Biltech Building Elements, believe that systemic change in construction safety begins with shared awareness," said Rajat N Bahl, CEO, Biltech Building Elements Ltd. "Murfor Compact is a globally trusted solution that's already in use across India. Our goal is to spread awareness, so that structural engineers, architects, contractors, and decision-makers can consider every tool available to build safer, stronger structures."

Murfor Compact is developed by Bekaert, a global leader in steel wire transformation and is exclusively sold in India by Biltech Building Elements Limited. It must be applied while the wall is being constructed and is suitable for use with all conventional walling materials. It requires no special tools, adds no extra load, and fits seamlessly into current building workflows, making it a practical, scalable option.

Key advantages of Murfor Compact:

- Reinforcement against stress caused by wind loads and seismic activity

- Controls and prevents wall cracking

- Easy installation with no additional dead load

- No water or curing required when used with joining mortar, reducing site complexity

- Compatible with existing construction practices and masonry materials

Biltech is committed to making building practices in India safer, smarter, and more durable, starting with the materials that form the very foundation of our homes and public infrastructure.

About Biltech Building Elements Ltd.

Established in 1993, Biltech is the pioneer and India's leading manufacturer of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) products. The company is known for delivering high-performance solutions that meet modern building standards while ensuring safety, efficiency, and innovation across residential and infrastructure sectors. Learn more at www.biltechindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)