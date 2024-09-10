Biogetica Solidifies Presence in India & US Market with a range of Evidence-Based Natural Medicines

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Biogetica, a pioneer in integrative and holistic medicine, strengthened its commitment to advancing the future of evidence-based natural medicine in the Indian and US markets. Biogetica's approach is rooted in blending the strengths of all medical systems, ensuring that each product is backed by rigorous scientific validation. Biogetica combines supplements, nutraceuticals, herbs and homeopathy to bring balance across all five planes of human existence. Biogetica gained global recognition through its groundbreaking clinical trials for COVID-19, pain management, weight-loss and Herpes, setting a new precedent in the healthcare industry. The COVID-19 trial of Reginmune and Immunofree is now a part of the WHO database and serves as a reference point for many other research studies. Biogetica offers a comprehensive range of products tailored to bolster immune support, facilitate gentle detoxification, and promote and nurture mental well-being. The company prioritizes preventive care and seeks to unravel the underlying causes of health concerns, aiming to address these at their source rather than merely alleviating superficial symptoms. Biogetica paved the way for strengthening evidence-based natural medicine's role in healthcare by combining ancient techniques with modern science, offering a holistic approach to wellness.

Dr. Apurve Mehra, the visionary CEO & founder of Biogetica, stated, "We at Biogetica are dedicated to helping people and changing lives. We want to showcase that nature can help even when all else fails. We believe in a future where every human has access to evidence-based products that are present to them with their best chance at wellness. We also adhere to the principle of not turning away individuals who cannot afford treatments or medicines."

With the privilege of collaborating with doctors and experts from across the globe who share the same commitment to an integrated medicinal approach. Today, Biogetica is a collective of practitioners from diverse traditions coming together to blend nature with medicine and promote holistic healing. Biogetica has been recognized by the FDA, WHO, and various other bodies and numerous peer-reviewed research published.

Innovative Patents and Research

Biogetica's unwavering dedication to innovation is exemplified by its numerous patents in the USA and India, Recent in-depth studies have delved into the emerging COVID-19 variants, showcasing the remarkable effectiveness of Biogetica's holistic approach to medicine. These studies have brought to light the impressive ability of Biogetica's supplements, nutraceuticals, herbs, and homeopathy.

They also did considerable research for herpes when a scientist in India found Hypericum Mysorense from the Nilgiri Hills suppressing herpes in-vitro. They took this research further and now have a patent for their formula Hyperisince which makes this unique plant work in-vivo owing to a unique combination. Hyperisince is still second to none with a huge number of patients claiming that the formula has given them their lives back. Today, they have helped over 90,000 people and counting who had lost all hope. The AYUSH department of India has registered Hyperisince as a treatment for Herpes and the US Patent Office has granted it patent number 10744175 for a Herbal composition for the treatment of Herpes.

The recent expansion of Biogetica in both India and the USA demonstrates the company's deep-seated determination to bring holistic health within reach of more people. This development underscores Biogetica's steadfast adherence to ethical standards and individualized patient care and highlights the company's pioneering role in driving innovation within the global healthcare landscape.

Biogetica offers free Homeopathic and Ayurvedic Doctor Consults to all on its website www.biogetica.com and then offers tailor-made protocols based on one's constitution, health interests, and state of being.

