Birla Tyres Becomes Official Tyre Partner of DP World Asia Cup 2025

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11: Birla Tyres is delighted to announce its association as the Official Tyre Partner of the upcoming DP World Asia Cup 2025. This prestigious partnership reflects the brand's vision to align with the spirit of cricket - a game that unites millions across countries, cultures, and communities.

The DP World Asia Cup is one of the most celebrated cricket tournaments in the world, and this collaboration underscores Birla Tyres' commitment to performance, reliability, and endurance - values that resonate deeply with the game of cricket and with the journeys of millions of customers who trust the brand.

Speaking on this partnership Mr. Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, said: "Becoming the Official Tyre Partner of the DP World Asia Cup 2025 is a proud moment for all of us at Birla Tyres. Cricket is more than a sport; it is an emotion that unites millions of people."Dr. Chandra Narain Maheswari, Whole Time Director & CEO of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited, further added: "Through this partnership, we look forward to deepening our bond with cricket fans across the globe while highlighting our brand's values of resilience, trust, and performance."

Strengthening Birla Tyres' Legacy

For decades, Birla Tyres has been a trusted name in the tyre industry, known for delivering high-quality, durable, and innovative products across categories. With a strong domestic presence and an expanding global footprint, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its values of dependability and excellence.

This association with the DP World Asia Cup 2025 will significantly enhance Birla Tyres' visibility across international and domestic markets, building stronger resonance with fans and consumers alike, and reaffirming the company's position as a partner in mobility, progress, and growth.

About Birla Tyre:

Birla Tyre has long been one of India's most trusted names in tyre manufacturing, recognized for its quality, durability, and performance across commercial and off-road segments. Now, under the dynamic leadership of its new promoters Birla Tyre is entering a bold new chapter of revival and reinvention. Blending its storied legacy with innovation, fresh capital, and a renewed customer focus, Birla Tyre is poised to deliver cutting-edge, high-performance solutions for the evolving needs of the mobility and automotive sectors, both in India and globally.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770887/Birla_Tyre_Offical_Tyre_Partner.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)