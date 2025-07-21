Bisleri International and EcoLine Clothing Join Hands to Turn PET Waste into Sustainable Fashion

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: In a landmark initiative that blends sustainability, innovation, and circular economy principles, Bisleri International has partnered with EcoLine Clothing, the flagship sustainable brand of Shree Renga Polyester Pvt. Ltd., through a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Bisleri's Mumbai headquarters.

The collaboration aims to recover used PET bottles through Bisleri's flagship initiative, Bottles For Change, and convert them into high-quality fashion and lifestyle products under the EcoLine brand.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, and Mr. Sankar K, Chairman of Shree Renga Polyester, in the presence of Mr. K. Ganesh, Head of Sustainability and CSR at Bisleri International, and Mr. Senthil Sankar, Managing Director of Shree Renga Polyester and Co-founder of EcoLine Clothing.

Through this partnership, collected PET bottles will be transformed into finished products such as jackets, uniforms, bags, and apparel using EcoLine's state-of-the-art bottle-to-fabric technology, which incorporates dope dyeing and nanotechnology for enhanced durability and sustainability. This innovative model has already proven successful in previous collaborations with the Indian Army (Siachen) and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

This alliance marks a significant step forward in showcasing how collaborative action can drive meaningful change toward a circular and climate-conscious future.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International said, "Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues India faces today. At Bisleri, we believe managing plastic waste is not just an environmental responsibility but also an economic opportunity. Our partnership with Shree Renga Polyester through its EcoLine brand is a significant step forward in extending the life cycle of used plastic. Together, we are not just recycling PET bottles--we are reimagining their potential by transforming them into into sustainable fashion and lifestyle solutions."

Mr Sankar K, Founder & Chairman, Shree Renga Polyester Pvt. Ltd., added, "This collaboration is a powerful example of how two mission-driven organizations can create environmental and social impact at scale. At EcoLine, we believe sustainability must be visible, wearable, and affordable. With Bisleri's nationwide collection network and our vertical integration, we're excited to close the loop on plastic waste."

The partnership will also include consumer awareness programs, green fashion campaigns, and transparent impact reporting.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)