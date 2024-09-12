Bisleri International Partners with Panjab University to establish On-Campus Material Recovery Facility (MRF) under 'Bottles for Change' initiative

NewsVoir Chandigarh [India], September 12: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., through its flagship CSR initiative 'Bottles for Change,' proudly announces the official launch of its campus activities in partnership with Panjab University, Chandigarh. This landmark event, which marks the culmination of a collaborative effort that began in September 2023, includes the signing of an MoU today to develop a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) on campus - a significant step towards sustainability. The event attracted over 300 enthusiastic students who came together to support sustainable practices and recycling efforts on campus. The event was honored by the presence of distinguished guests Prof. (Dr.) Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor Panjab University; Prof. (Dr.) Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar Panjab University and Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Angelo George, CEO Bisleri International, commented, "Our collaboration with Panjab University underscores the potential of young minds in driving sustainable change. Through 'Bottles for Change,' we aim to create a movement that not only educates but also inspires responsible plastic usage and disposal. The overwhelming participation and commitment from the students and faculty are truly encouraging, and we are excited to continue this journey toward a greener future."

Key highlights of the event included the MoU signing for establishing on-campus Material Recovery Facility, the launch of the 'Bench of Dreams' made from used plastics, and the installation of used plastic collection banks at strategical places of the university to encourage responsible disposal and recycling. An agreement with Esperanza, the recycling partner for Chandigarh and Punjab, was also finalized to ensure collection of used plastic and sending for recycling. The event further marked the flag-off of a vehicle dedicated to regular plastic waste collection within the university & city. Bisleri International also recognized campus partners like Horticulture Department, Enactus, NSS, and Rotaract for their invaluable support of the 'Bottles for Change' initiative.

Prof. (Dr.) Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "Instilling sustainable values in our students is crucial, as they are the future leaders who will shape our world. Panjab University is committed to playing a pivotal role in this environmental movement, ensuring that our campus serves as a model of sustainability."

Earlier this year, Bisleri International made significant strides in its sustainability efforts by launching the 'Bench of Dreams' initiative in collaboration with Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA). As part of the 'Bisleri Greener Promise' campaign, this project aims to install 1,000 recycled plastic benches across landmark locations in India. The recent inauguration of 25 benches at Nagar Nigam and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, 30 benches at Sabarmati River Front further exemplifies Bisleri' s commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)