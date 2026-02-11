Bisleri International Reinforces Circular Economy Vision at PLAST INDIA 2026 through its Bottles for Change Initiative

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 11: Bisleri International's sustainability initiative, Bottles for Change, marked a strong presence at PLAST INDIA 2026 - one of the world's largest plastics industry exhibitions. The Bottles for Change stall located in the Open Museum Area showcased products made entirely from recycled plastic. The brand installed 17 Benches of Dreams, crafted from recycled plastic, across the venue. Additionally, 25 used plastic collection banks were set up to encourage responsible disposal.

PLAST INDIA 2026 brought together more than 2,000 exhibitors, including nearly 500 international exhibitors from 80 participating countries, spread across approximately 20 exhibition halls. The six-day event attracted over 6,00,000 visitors. The global platform provided an ideal setting for Bottles for Change to engage industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and sustainability advocates, amplifying conversations around scientific waste management and scalable circular solutions.

The stall was visited by Smt. Rekha Gupta, Honourable Chief Minister of Delhi, who was presented with the educational book "Towards Responsible Use of Plastics", developed by Bisleri International in collaboration with the Centre for Environment Education (CEE). The publication promotes responsible plastic usage, waste segregation, and circular economy principles and is being distributed in multiple Indian languages to reach students nationwide.

Shri Chirag Paswan, Honourable Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, also visited the Bottles for Change stall and was presented with the recently launched comic book "Chhota Bheem and Vidya's - Big Green Mission", published by Bisleri International in collaboration with NBT, Government of India, Ministry of Education. The comic leverages engaging storytelling to educate children about waste segregation, recycling, and sustainable consumption habits.

Mr. K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "PLAST INDIA provides a powerful platform to demonstrate that plastic, when managed responsibly, is a valuable resource within a circular economy. Through Bottles for Change, we are focused not only on collection and recycling, but on driving awareness and behavioural change at scale. Our presence here reflects our belief that industry collaboration, policy alignment, and citizen participation must work together to build a truly sustainable plastic ecosystem for India."

The Bottles for Change stall creatively demonstrated how post-consumer plastic waste can be transformed into functional, everyday products offering visitors a tangible example of circularity in action. The installations across the venue encouraged responsible disposal while visibly embedding sustainability within the event infrastructure. Through its participation at PLAST INDIA 2026, Bisleri International further reinforced its focus on awareness, education, infrastructure, and stakeholder collaboration to accelerate scalable plastic waste solutions in India.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

