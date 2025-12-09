Bisleri strengthens its UAE presence with a strategic three-year Hydration Partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, has entered a landmark three-year partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as its Official Hydration Partner. The agreement was formalised today at the Dubai International Stadium. This strategic alliance marks a significant step in Bisleri's expansion in the UAE and reinforces its commitment to championing hydration, wellness, and peak athletic performance across global sporting platforms.

Being the official governing body for cricket in the UAE, the ECB oversees the development of the sport across men's, women's, and U19 categories. Over the years, the ECB has played a crucial role in elevating the UAE's standing as an emerging cricketing hub, hosting high-impact bilateral series, marquee international fixtures, and world cricket tournaments.

As part of the association, the Bisleri branding will appear on the uniforms of the Men's National Team, Women's National Team, U-19 Men's Team, and U-19 Women's Team. The branding will feature across bilateral series, Asian Cricket Council events, and ICC tournaments, strengthening Bisleri's focus on supporting athletes competing and visibility across high-viewership global cricket platforms.

Chief Operating Officer Emirates Cricket Board Subhan Ahmad, "We are delighted to start this exciting three-year journey with Bisleri. The Emirates Cricket Board is fully committed to the growth and development of the sport in the UAE and continues to explore and formalise commercial partnerships with leading international brands like Bisleri. We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership with long term benefits for both the men's and women's national teams."

Head of Commercial Emirates Cricket Board Ishan Chopra, "Our long-term partnership with Bisleri represents a strong alignment of values and ambitions, marking an important step in the commercial and developmental journey of the Emirates Cricket Board. This association reinforces our mission to empower UAE cricket talent at every level while proudly representing the nation on the global stage."

Chief Executive Officer Bisleri International Angelo George, "Bisleri is synonymous with packaged drinking water. We're excited to partner with the Emirates Cricket Board as we champion hydration on a global stage. This collaboration brings us closer to passionate cricket fans across India and the UAE and deepens Bisleri's association with the world of sport. It marks a significant step in expanding our international footprint and building Bisleri as a trusted global hydration brand."

Director of Sales and Marketing Bisleri International Tushar Malhotra, "We are thrilled to partner with the Emirates Cricket Board as we continue to champion hydration. With the largest sports marketing portfolio across India and UAE, this prestigious association will be brought alive through an exciting, integrated marketing approach."

Bisleri International has also formed a major strategic partnership with the Apparel Group earlier this year to manufacture, market, and distribute its iconic products across the Middle East and Africa.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)