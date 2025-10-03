Black Box Partners with Wind River to Accelerate Edge and Cloud Innovation Globally

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Black Box® (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX), a leading provider of digital infrastructure solutions, today announced a global strategic partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in intelligent edge software, to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions across industries worldwide.

As part of this global partnership, Black Box has secured preferred status to deliver Wind River solutions in India and the Middle East. This strengthens Black Box's leadership in these high-potential markets while unlocking new opportunities for growth. In addition, Black Box has entered into a separate agreement with Wind River to manage end-user customer engagements globally across multiple geographies, further expanding the reach and impact of the collaboration.

The partnership is expected to drive approximately INR 1350 Cr. in revenue globally over the next five years, positioning Black Box as a pivotal player in driving enterprise adoption of AI-driven workloads, scalable private cloud deployments, and intelligent edge solutions that define the next era of digital transformation.

Industries such as manufacturing, industrial automation, retail, financial services, automotive, and telecom stand to benefit significantly, gaining access to secure, scalable, and resilient digital infrastructure that enhances both operational efficiency and customer experience.

"This partnership with Wind River is a significant milestone for Black Box," said Sanjeev Verma, President and CEO of Black Box. "By combining Wind River's proven technologies with our deep integration expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in high-growth markets. This will enable us to drive efficiency and innovation for our customers while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Key Focus Areas of the Partnership

* Delivering integrated intelligent edge and cloud-native infrastructure

* Enabling secure, scalable private cloud deployments

* Supporting AI workloads, virtual machines, and container migrations

* Providing enterprise-grade Linux platforms with long-term support and security

* Driving automation and centralized orchestration to simplify digital operations

With this expanded role, Black Box is entering the hyperconverged and edge compute markets at scale, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of digital infrastructure for enterprises worldwide.

About Black Box Ltd.

Black Box (BSE: 500463/NSE: BBOX) is a global leader in digital infrastructure solutions, delivering network and system integration, managed services, and technology products to Fortune 100 and top global enterprises. With a presence across the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, Black Box serves businesses across financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, public services, and manufacturing.

Supported by a global team of around 3,500 professionals and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, Black Box delivers end-to-end solutions in network integration, digital connectivity infrastructure, data centre buildouts, modern workplace solutions, and cybersecurity. Its Technology Products portfolio enhances business operations with cutting-edge solutions in AV, IoT, KVM, Networking, Infrastructure, and Cables.

For more information, visit www.blackbox.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

For further information, please contact

Black Box Limited

CIN: L32200MH1986PLC040652

Ms. Ritu Rungta (Head - Marketing)

ritu.rungta@blackbox.com

www.blackbox.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607665/Black_Box_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)