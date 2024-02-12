Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT in Hyderabad: A Leap into the Future of Fashion, Style & Glamour

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12: The city witnessed an ultra-glamourous fashion showcase on February 10th, 2024, at the exclusive preview of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT. It presented a glimpse of the new face of fashion with designer JJ Valaya's bridge-to-luxury line JJV Kapurthala, and celebrated actors Mrunal Thakur & Jim Sarbh.

Presenting influences from global trends, Fashion NXT 2024 has been curated around three unique themes that are at the apex of evolving fashion: WANDERLUXE, representing influence of luxury fashion in holiday wear; GLOSS & GLAM, representing modern interpretation of glamour in high fashion; and INTERGLAMATIC, representing fashion inspired by futurism.

Weaving these themes, JJ Valaya showcased a magnificent collection that brought together the worlds of red-carpet glamour and luxury travel. It delved into a world of his iconic chevron prints and captured the essence of modern opulence through the liberal use of gold.

Talking about Fashion NXT, designer JJ Valaya said, "Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT is a truly innovative platform that shines the spotlight on the future of fashion. For its preview in Hyderabad, I have curated a fashion showcase that embraces the gloss and glamour of red-carpet and blends it with influences of modern luxury in travel attire. As a true royal nomad at heart, I hope my collection would inspire people to dress up when stepping out during holidays, even when they prefer to travel light."

Actor Mrunal Thakur said, "The idea of glamour in fashion is constantly evolving. I like that Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT is embracing this shift and reimagining the gloss and glamour of red-carpet. JJ Valaya is a master of his craft, and I loved that his JJV Kapurthala collection evokes the glamour in modern luxury so well."

Actor Jim Sarbh said, "It's impressive how Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT has stirred the concepts of red-carpet glam and futuristic innovation together. And there's no one better than JJ Valaya to bring this realm of fashion to life, with his stunning collection of JJV Kapurthala."

The evening also unveiled an exclusive preview of an innovative segment called 'FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT, powered by Fashion Design Council of India', providing a captivating showcase of emerging trends featuring designs by 9 leading designers - Alpana Neeraj, Bloni, Antar Agni, Mandira Wirk, Geisha Designs, Verandah, Shweta Kapoor, Tanieya Khanuja and Nitin Bal Chauhan.

The journey continues with BLENDERS PRIDE FASHION NXT FESTIVAL, a ticketed, on-ground festival that promises to bring multifaceted style and glamour experiences across fashion, culinary, music & technology to audiences in newer cities. It will feature Nachiket Barve in Bhubaneswar and Varun Bahl in Pune, along with a full-fledged showcase of 'FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT'. In addition, the festivals will present STYLE 360o Fashion pop-ups by aspirational lifestyle brands for audiences to immerse themselves in style, and upbeat music performances by renowned artists like Ritviz & Kayan.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "The launch of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT marks a significant step in our vision to become an immersive gateway into a world of style. The event in Hyderabad featuring designer JJ Valaya's interpretation of modern opulence and luxury for the future sets the stage for the launch of this platform. The Fashion NXT Festivals will take this journey forward and bring an impressive new format that diversifies our fashion experiences into newer towns, where consumers are poised to be inspired by global fashion & lifestyle trends."

Ashish Soni, Curator-in-Chief, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT, said, "Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT presents an exciting evolution of fashion experiences, bringing a world of high fashion & glamourous style to newer audiences, like never before. JJ Valaya's showcase in Hyderabad captures this futuristic essence of Fashion NXT perfectly. The Fashion NXT Festivals in Bhubaneswar and Pune have been crafted keeping in mind the aspirations of younger audiences in India."

Commenting on FDCI's long-standing association with the brand, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI said, "Fashion Design Council of India is proud to continue its partnership with Blenders Pride Glassware, with the launch of Fashion NXT. We're excited to curate FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT, a powerful showcase of emerging style trends by some of most forward-thinking designers in India. I'm confident that this spectacular innovation will capture the aspirations of young fashion enthusiasts across the nation."

