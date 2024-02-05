Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Nxt Kicks off in Gurugram: Fashion Icon Sonam Kapoor Walks for Couturier Rimzim Dadu

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 5: The first edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Nxt kicked off with a start-studded evening at Horizon Plaza, Gurugram, recently. Renowned couturier Rimzim Dadu showcased an eclectic capsule collection dedicated to embracing the freedom of a young heart, celebrating one's sense of liberation from both the external world and internal constraints. Closing the show as showstopper was none other than Sonam Kapoor, who enhanced the experience with her charismatic persona.

Presenting influences from global fashion & lifestyle trends, Fashion NXT has been curated around three unique themes that are at the apex of evolving fashion: WANDERLUXE, representing influence of luxury fashion in holiday wear; GLOSS & GLAM, representing modern interpretation of glamour in high fashion; and INTERGLAMATIC, representing fashion inspired by futurism.

Weaving these three themes into her showcase, couturier Rimzim Dadu put forth a collection that merges the essence of futuristic fashion with glamour. Signature to this collection are Dadu's innovative textiles and techniques. Sculpted metallic cords and meshes are transformed into futuristic fabric, articulating her vision of tomorrow. The corded fringe, space lines, and waves within the designs are like visual odes to intergalactic specs and stardust.

Talking about the show, couturier Rimzim Dadu said, "The association with Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Nxt has allowed me to present my vision of tomorrow's fashion, merging the essence of futuristic style with glamour. Traditionally, I work with complex and intricate silhouettes, focusing on elaborate drapes, and textile explorations. However, with this collection, I have used my signature techniques for pret with emphasis on style and easy to wear approach."

Showstopper Sonam Kapoor said, "Fashion for me is an extension of my personal style. I gravitate towards styles that are statement-worthy yet comfortable. This is why I love wearing and walking for Rimzim Dadu; her designs are so ahead of their time. The way she interprets textiles and silhouettes is just incredible. Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT is steeped in future and yet glamorous, and I'm certain it'll leave an indelible mark in the fashion industry."

The event also unveiled an exclusive preview of an innovative segment called 'FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT, powered by FDCI,' providing a captivating showcase of emerging trends featuring designs by 9 eminent designers - Alpana Neeraj, Bloni, Antar Agni, Mandira Wirk, Geisha Designs, Verandah, Shweta Kapoor, Tanieya Khanuja and Nitin Bal Chauhan. Styled by popular fashion influencers, the looks came alive in a quirky avatar beyond the runway.

Commenting on FDCI's long-standing association with the brand, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI said, "Fashion Design Council of India is proud to continue its partnership with Blenders Pride Glassware, with the launch of Fashion NXT. We're excited to curate FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT, a powerful showcase of emerging style trends by some of most forward-thinking designers in India. I'm confident that this spectacular innovation will capture the aspirations of young fashion enthusiasts across the nation."

Ashish Soni, Curator-in-Chief, Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT, said, "Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT presents an exciting evolution of fashion experiences in India. It brings a world of high fashion & glamourous style to newer audiences, like it has never been done before. Rimzim Dadu's showcase in Gurugram captures the youthful essence of the platform perfectly. The next show in Hyderabad will add to the glam quotient and The Fashion NXT Festivals in Bhubaneswar and Pune have been crafted keeping in mind the aspirations of younger audiences in India."

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "The launch of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT marks a significant step in our vision to become an immersive gateway into a world of style. The launch event in Gurugram featuring couturier Rimzim Dadu's wonderful display of futuristic fashion has been a successful first page of this new chapter. The Fashion NXT Festivals will take this journey forward and bring an impressive new format that diversifies our fashion experiences into newer towns, where consumers are poised to be inspired by global fashion & lifestyle trends."

The journey continues with another star-studded evening curated by designer JJ Valaya in Hyderabad, followed by the BLENDERS PRIDE FASHION NXT FESTIVAL, a fashion-centric on-ground festival that promises to be the doorway to a world fueled by fashion & style. It will be a ticketed event bringing multifaceted style and glamour experiences across fashion, culinary, music & technology to audiences in newer cities. It will feature Nachiket Barve in Bhubaneswar and Varun Bahl in Pune, along with a full-fledged showcase of 'FASHION NXT SPOTLIGHT, powered by FDCI'. In addition, the festivals will present STYLE 360o Fashion pop-ups, an experiential space curated by aspirational lifestyle brands allowing audiences to immerse themselves in style, and upbeat performances by renowned music artists DJ Ritviz & Kayan.

Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Nxt 2024: Upcoming Events

For more details on Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Nxt, visit blenderspridefashiontour.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)