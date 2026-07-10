BlueRose Technologies Launch Worlds First Ever Digital Heirloom - LifeTree

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 9: Bangalore based BlueRose Technologies today announced the launch of LifeTree, the world's first dedicated 'Digital Heirloom' platform designed to protect family heritage from fading in the digital age. Built on the core belief that every family has a story worth preserving, LifeTree provides a secure, private sanctuary where families can document their past, celebrate their present, and safeguard their legacy for future generations. The platform was born out of a stark modern reality observed by technology Co-Founders Vineet Jain and Tulasidasappa: as families increasingly disperse across global geographies due to migration and busy lifestyles, the risk of losing cultural roots grows exponentially. Traditional methods of passing down history are being replaced by digital distractions, leaving generational stories, values, and identities undocumented and vulnerable to time. LifeTree serves as a vital bridge across generations and borders, empowering families to actively reclaim their heritage by enabling them to:

- Map Lineage: Build comprehensive, interactive family trees that trace ancestral roots and connect extended relatives worldwide.

- Archive Oral Histories: Document complex migration journeys, record grandparents' stories in their own words, and pass down treasured family traditions.

- Preserve Cultural Identity: Securely store private photographs, heirloom recipes, and milestone memories within their true historical context, free from the noise of public social media.

The founders envisioned LifeTree as a conscious structured movement to ensure that no family loses its stories, culture or identity to the passage of time. "Over the years, we realized that while technology has helped us stay connected with the world, it has not necessarily helped us stay connected with our own families," said Vineet Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of BlueRose Technologies. "We are aiming to tell the world how to digitally preserve your grandparents' stories or "Using new tech to break through genealogy brick walls.". He further continued "Many of the stories, traditions, and experiences that define who we are slowly disappearing. LifeTree was created as a conscious effort to help families preserve those memories and create a legacy that future generations can cherish."

Tulasidasappa, Co-Founder & COO shared that, "It's been my personal passion and a simple thought that my children to have documented evidence of who are their ancestors and thus LifeTree was created to help families document their past, celebrate their present, and preserve their future, In a world where families are more connected digitally than ever before" LifeTree was born from a shared realization among its founders. Reclaiming the Family Circle from Public social media Unlike conventional social networks engineered for public broadcasting and viral engagement, LifeTree operates as a closed, private ecosystem. The platform addresses a growing global fatigue with mainstream social media, where intimate family moments are often exposed to public scrutiny, data tracking, and algorithmic distractions. By shifting the focus from "likes" to legacy, LifeTree creates a safe space dedicated entirely to authentic family connection."

YouTube link: youtu.be/s3WILRrgsmw?si=hwZxYNQAHU3D9fRz

Built on a foundation of absolute privacy, LifeTree introduces a clean, distraction-free environment. The platform features an uncompromising commitment to data integrity: it contains zero advertisements, employs no data-selling monetization models, and uses no algorithmic feeds to vie for user attention. Control remains entirely in the hands of the family, ensuring that personal data and historical records are never commoditized.

As families continue to evolve and spread across the globe, LifeTree serves as a permanent, living repository, ensuring that a family's unique history, culture, and values are seamlessly preserved and safely passed down to future generations.

About BlueRose Technologies

BlueRose Technologies (BRT) is a Bangalore-based technology enterprise specializing in innovative enterprise solutions and digital platforms. Driven by a commitment to data privacy and user-centric design, the company develops cutting-edge tools that address real-world challenges in connectivity, automation, and digital preservation.

About LifeTree

LifeTree is the brain child of BlueRose Technologies - a global transformation partner delivering IT Consulting, Solutions, managed services across 25 Countries including US, Europe, APAC and Middle East. LifeTree is an app built on the thought to preserve the memories that slip away in the current trend of joint families to nuclear homes distancing from their roots about cultural learning and family bonding. LifeTree is an initiative to build, connect, preserve and celebrate the family traditions and heirloom.

For more information, please contact BlueRose Technologies: +91 99455 26669

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