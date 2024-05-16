Bombay High Court Verdict Against Slanderous Campaign Targeting Malabar Group

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: The Bombay High Court has, on Thursday, May 9th, issued a strong verdict against those defaming and disseminating misinformation across social media platforms against Malabar Group's scholarship programme that provided education scholarships to 77, 000 underprivileged girl students across the country.

The Court granted interim relief to Malabar Gold Limited and directed the opposite party to immediately remove the defamatory content from the defendant's Twitter handle and restrain the person from issuing further defamatory statements.

The Court also directed social media platforms X (Twitter), Instagram, and META Platforms Inc. to take down any posts or comments related to the defamatory content and prohibited the uploading of similar content in the future from specified URLs.

The Court criticised the defendant/opposite party for selectively choosing one photograph that captures scholarships extended to girls from a particular community while ignoring the broader initiative of empowering girls through education. The Court also emphasised that this selective posting is damaging the reputation and goodwill of Malabar Group, with the potential to create divisions in society. Moreover, the dissemination of misleading information on various social media platforms is an intentional effort to harm the Malabar Group's reputation, the court opined.

Malabar Gold Limited is a prominent company engaged in the manufacturing and retail of jewellery and other articles crafted in gold, silver, precious stones, diamonds and premium watches, under the brand name "Malabar Gold & Diamonds."

The court emphasised that Malabar Group's philanthropic endeavours, particularly its provision of scholarships to young girls regardless of their caste, creed, or religion, should be acknowledged. Unlike discriminatory practices, the scholarships are awarded based on the girls' talent and potential rather than their religious or caste affiliations, the court noted.

The court acknowledged the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives undertaken by the Malabar Group, including the provision of scholarships to over 77,000 girls nationwide, along with substantial spending totalling Rs. 246 crore on various social welfare activities, notably women's empowerment.

The presiding judge of the Bombay High Court underscored that the actions of the defendants have tarnished the reputation of the global brand- Malabar Group, known for its philanthropic endeavours benefiting the impoverished and marginalised. The verdict highlighted the Group's ongoing charitable efforts for societal welfare. Adv. Lawyers, led by Karl Tamboli, represented the Malabar Group in the proceedings.

MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, stated that the Bombay High Court has issued a strong order against those who defame activities aimed at the larger benefit of society and misuse them for hate propaganda. He emphasised that the Malabar Group will take stronger action against those involved in such activities.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a strong retail network of over 350 stores spread across 13 countries and 14 wholesale units, in addition to offices, design centres, and factories across India, Australia, Canada, U.K., USA, the Middle East, and the Far East. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks 6th among the largest jewellery retailers globally.

For more information, email: minakshi@p4c.in.

