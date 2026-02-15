T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats
Pakistan are likely to retain Babar Azam in the middle order after his commanding performance against the USA.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 fixture sees India facing Pakistan in Match No. 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.
India kicked off their campaign with a strong win against the United States and followed it up with a convincing victory over Namibia in New Delhi. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India currently tops Group A, and a win against Pakistan will put them in a strong position to qualify for the Super Eights.
Pakistan, meanwhile, has also remained unbeaten, securing a thrilling victory over the Netherlands and then defeating the USA comfortably, keeping their Super Eights hopes alive.
Abhishek Sharma has recovered in time for the match and will replace Sanju Samson. India is also considering adding a second spinner, which could mean either Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Arshdeep Singh to strengthen the spin options.
Also Read
Pakistan are likely to retain Babar Azam in the middle order after his commanding performance against the USA. Fakhar Zaman may be included, possibly replacing Usman Khan, which would allow Farhan to take the gloves. Overall, major changes to the lineup are unlikely.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 R Premadasa Stadium pitch report
The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the eagerly awaited clash on Sunday. The pitch has so far favored teams bowling first in the last three matches held at the venue during the tournament. With rain also a possibility, chasing a target could be the smarter option in the India versus Pakistan encounter.
T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs PAK: Head-to-head stats at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
India and Pakistan will be playing their 2nd T20I encounter at this venue with the Men in Blue winning the previous encounter by 8 wickets back in 2012.
Most recent T20I match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The most recent T20I match played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, was Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Australia and Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe, batting first, posted 169 for 2. In reply, Australia were suprisingly bundled out for 146, handing Zimbabwe a 2nd consecutive win in the tournament.
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: Key T20I stats
|R Premadasa Stadium key T20I stats
|Total Matches
|61
|Matches won batting first
|25
|Matches won bowling first
|35
|Average 1st innings Score
|142
|Average 2nd innings Score
|128
|Highest total recorded
|215/5 (19.4 Ovs) by BAN vs SL
|Lowest total recorded
|80/10 (17.2 Ovs) by AFG vs ENG
|Highest score chased
|215/5 (19.4 Ovs) by BAN vs SL
|Lowest score defended
|115/6 (20 Ovs) by RSA vs SL
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 1:02 PM IST