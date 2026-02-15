T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats

The highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 fixture sees India facing Pakistan in Match No. 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. India kicked off their campaign with a strong win against the United States and followed it up with a convincing victory over Namibia in New Delhi. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India currently tops Group A, and a win against Pakistan will put them in a strong position to qualify for the Super Eights. ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan preview, toss time, live streaming Pakistan, meanwhile, has also remained unbeaten, securing a thrilling victory over the Netherlands and then defeating the USA comfortably, keeping their Super Eights hopes alive.

ALSO READ: Pakistan will have an advantage: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs PAK tie Pakistan are likely to retain Babar Azam in the middle order after his commanding performance against the USA. Fakhar Zaman may be included, possibly replacing Usman Khan, which would allow Farhan to take the gloves. Overall, major changes to the lineup are unlikely.

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the eagerly awaited clash on Sunday. The pitch has so far favored teams bowling first in the last three matches held at the venue during the tournament. With rain also a possibility, chasing a target could be the smarter option in the India versus Pakistan encounter.

T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs PAK: Head-to-head stats at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India and Pakistan will be playing their 2nd T20I encounter at this venue with the Men in Blue winning the previous encounter by 8 wickets back in 2012.

Most recent T20I match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

The most recent T20I match played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, was Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Australia and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, batting first, posted 169 for 2. In reply, Australia were suprisingly bundled out for 146, handing Zimbabwe a 2nd consecutive win in the tournament.