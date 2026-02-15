Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs NAM pitch report and Chepauk Stadium key stats

T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs NAM pitch report and Chepauk Stadium key stats

Namibia enters this contest under pressure after losing their opening two matches. They were outplayed by the Netherlands in their first outing and then suffered a heavy defeat by India, losing by 93

USA vs NAM Chepauk Stadium pitch report

USA vs NAM Chepauk Stadium pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a commanding victory against the Netherlands, Team USA is set to face Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 15. The Americans have experienced a mixed tournament so far, with two earlier losses against cricketing heavyweights Pakistan and India. 
 
Despite the setbacks, they showed resilience and competitive spirit, particularly in their game against India at the Wankhede Stadium, where Suryakumar Yadav’s outstanding performance prevented a major upset. Similarly, against Pakistan, the team had moments of brilliance but ultimately fell short, losing by 32 runs. Their confidence, however, received a significant boost in their latest match against the Netherlands, where they registered a massive 93-run victory, displaying both batting depth and bowling efficiency.
 
 
On the other hand, Namibia enters this contest under pressure after losing their opening two matches. They were outplayed by the Netherlands in their first outing and then suffered a heavy defeat by India, losing by 93 runs. With two consecutive losses, this game becomes a crucial encounter for The Eagles, as a win is imperative to stay alive in the competition and maintain hopes of advancing in the tournament.
 
This fixture promises a high-stakes clash with both teams eager to assert dominance. 

Also Read

West Indies vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

West Indies vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

West Indies vs Nepal LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal set 134-run target for West Indies to win

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 weather report

IND vs PAK playing 11 LIVE: Focus on handshake at toss; Colombo weather update - pleasant morning

USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup preview

T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup preview

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan preview, toss time, live streaming

 
 T20 World Cup 2026 USA vs NAM: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report
 
The renowned stadium has seen three matches so far in the T20 World Cup 2026, all of which featured high scores. Notably, teams batting second have emerged victorious in two of these games, indicating that the pitch tends to become more favorable for batting as the match goes on.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 USA vs NAM: Head-to-head stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
 
USA and Namibia will be playing their first T20I encounter at this venue on February 15.
 
Most recent T20I match at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai
 
The most recent T20I match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai was Match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Netherlands and USA which was won by Italy on the day by 93 runs..
 
Chepauk Stadium, Chennai: Key T20I stats 
Chepauk Stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 13
Matches Won Batting First 7
Matches Won Bowling First 5
Average 1st Innings Score 159
Average 2nd Innings Score 133
Highest Total Recorded 196/6 (20 Ovs) by USA vs NED
Lowest Total Recorded 80/10 (17.5 Ovs) by PAKW vs ENGW
Highest Score Chased 183/5 (17.5 Ovs) by NZ vs AFG
Lowest Score Defended 103/8 (20 Ovs) by WIW vs PAKW
 

More From This Section

WI vs NEP T20 WC pitch report Wankhede Stadium

T20 World Cup 2026: WI vs NEP pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

WI vs NEP T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies vs Nepal preview, toss time, live streaming

India vs Pakistan: All you need to know

India vs Pakistan: More than a match as spin and tension collide in Colombo

T20 WC Group D points table

T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: NZ, SA, AFG, UAE rankings

Group C points table T20 WC

T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: ENG, WI, SCO, NEP rankings

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today