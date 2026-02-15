West Indies vs Nepal LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies eye Super 8 spot; toss at 10:30 AM

West Indies and Nepal meet in match 25 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a crucial Group C clash today. A win for West Indies will confirm their place in the Super 8s, while for Nepal it will be a battle for survival.

Back-to-back wins over Scotland and England have placed West Indies firmly at the top of the standings, leaving them on the brink of qualification. Their success has come from a balanced approach — strong power-hitting at the top, stability in the middle, and disciplined spin bowling that has controlled the tempo through the middle overs. Different players have stepped up in each outing, highlighting the depth in their squad.

Nepal, on the other hand, are still chasing their first points. They impressed despite a narrow defeat to England but were outplayed by Italy in their next game, exposing issues with both partnerships and bowling consistency. With their tournament hopes hanging in the balance, Nepal must produce a far more complete performance. Conditions at Wankhede have not been as high-scoring as expected, which could keep the contest competitive if Nepal’s bowlers find early rhythm.

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Paul Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Nepal playing 11 (probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 25 between West Indies and Nepal will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.