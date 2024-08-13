Bombay Trooper Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Brand Makeover and Sustainable Travel Fashion Collection

PNN New Delhi [India], August 13: In the vast landscape of fashion brands, there exists a gem that stands out for its innovation, sustainability, and design - Bombay Trooper. For those who are yet to discover the essence of this brand, allow us to take you on a journey through the world of Bombay Trooper, where creativity meets functionality, and comfort intertwines with style. "Bombay Trooper is way beyond clothing; we are a lifestyle brand that celebrates travel, adventure, exploration, being outdoors, and doing all of those with a sense of responsibility towards the planet and the environment. This new collection we launched is aimed at bringing never-before-seen designs, functional basics, and sustainable alternatives. We launched a collection of really swanky designer bags that are upcycled from canvas fabric salvaged from military tents and trucks. We have tees, shirts, and shorts recycled from PET bottles. Then there's an outdoor and activewear collection in never-before-seen designs that is an absolute essential for any traveler. And our primary category, Hoppers, keeps growing with 150+ styles launched in various prints, fabrics, and textures. We recently launched our Plastic Neutrality Program, which offsets the weight of all synthetic goods we sell by removing an equivalent amount of plastic waste from the ocean. With this 10-year makeover, we have finally created the brand and catalog that shows our evolution across design, values, and ambition," says founder of Bombay Trooper, Jugal Mistry.

Bombay Trooper started as a bold adventure back in 2013 as one of the early D2C brands selling exclusively on their website bombaytrooper.com. Over the last decade, they've been many things, from pioneering the Print On Demand model as a T-shirt company to crafting innovative travel apparel from recycled plastics. The things that remained constant were their enthusiasm for good design, insatiable curiosity, and unyielding hunger for innovation. From quirky prints to off-beat backpack designs, Bombay Trooper captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and wanderers alike. To celebrate their 10-year mark, they have redesigned their logo to a slick, matured version of itself; they revamped their online website with striking visuals of travel and outdoors; and launched new categories across various verticals.

One of the brand's flagship offerings is its range of Hoppers - The Everywhere Bottomwear. Known for their one-size-fits-all versatility and breathable comfort, Hoppers have been the go-to multi-purpose pants that come in various fabrics such as light cotton, denim, quick dry, corduroy, and more. Designed for those who crave comfort without compromising on style, Hoppers redefine the concept of pants. Whether you're traveling, practicing yoga, hitting the gym, or simply lounging at home, there's a perfect pair of Hoppers designed to fit your vibe.

But Bombay Trooper doesn't stop there. The brand's lineup boasts an array of products that cater to every landscape and weather throughout the year. From Polar Fleece Jackets that keep you warm in style to luxury linen-based Vacay Shirts inspired by the topography of land and sea, each piece has a look that stands out instantly from the regular fashion crowd. Their new range of Printed T-shirts has some remarkable illustrated artworks such as the Treks Of India series, Mountain Faces of the World, Indian National Park collection, Sketches of India (Landmarks) collection, conversation starters, and more.

The brand's design prowess is seen not only in their clothing and backpacks but also in their one-off limited edition design-experiment projects such as the Elements Of Nature Playing Cards: A deck of cards where each suit is reimagined to reflect elements from the natural world - Trees (Spades), Mountains (Diamonds), Clouds (Clubs), and Leaves (Hearts) - and comes packed in a luxurious travel carry case.

But Bombay Trooper isn't just about products; it's about a lifestyle. The brand's Instagram as well as the blog, offer insights and musings on travel, nature, exploration, and overall showcasing their adventure spirit with an aim to bring together a community of like-minded individuals to celebrate this culture. "Our vision is to put an Indian brand on the global map of travel and outdoor clothing. With travel and travel-related spends reaching unprecedented levels year after year, a new generation of consumers is emerging--those who seek conscious, practical gear. Traditional fashion brands often lack functionality, while sports brands miss the mark on style and looks. At Bombay Trooper, we are bridging this gap," says founder Jugal Mistry.

So, why choose Bombay Trooper? The answer is simple - because it's more than just a brand; it's a movement. It's about embracing comfort without compromising on style. It's about celebrating individuality and creativity. It's about embarking on new adventures with confidence and ease. It's about exploring the outdoors and nature while also giving back to the planet.

Contact:

Bombay Trooper PR Team

Email: pr@bombaytrooper.com

Website: https://bombaytrooper.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)