Bonkers Corner Unveils its 'FLAGSHIP' Store, says #GatewaytoBonkers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: Bonkers Corner, a dynamic homegrown luxury and fashion retail brand, is thrilled to announce its foray in Mumbai, with its flagship store in the city's heartland Lower Parel. Designed with class, the store is spread across a massive 6,000-square-foot and is one of the biggest ones. Since its inception in 2020, Bonkers Corner has taken the online fashion world by storm with its unique and trendsetting apparels. And this exciting expansion is a monumental leap for Bonkers Corner, solidifying its position as one of the fastest growing brands in the country.

Launched today, this is the brand's 4th store, after Pune, Lucknow and Guwahati, where its fans can experience the unique range of brand's edgy style and comfortable wear firsthand, with a curated selection of graphic tees, apparel, and accessories, spread across a spacious and interactive retail haven. The brand has unveiled an exciting new addition to its lineup: the PlayBoy collection, joining a stellar array of collaborations with renowned powerhouses such as Disney, Marvel, Toki Doki, Star Wars, and Pokemon, among others. This exciting expansion offers even more ways for fashion-forward individuals to express their individuality.

To create a buzz among its customers, Bonkers Corner leveraged the power of social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and SnapChat. Kick-starting with a teaser to generate curiosity on letting its followers guess the next location, the brand revealed the location with some funny and captivating AI led images across Mumbai's iconic spots. Titled, #GatewaytoBonkers, the campaign created a buzz on the internet.

Shubham Gupta, Founder and CEO, Bonkers Corner said, "We are super excited to finally bring Bonkers Corner to Mumbai, a city of dreams and fashion enthusiasts. Our journey started with a vision to create a brand that celebrates people, their comforts and their choices. We started off with an affordable and streetwear clothing range and slowly transformed into a luxurious apparel brand that believes in quality and sustainability. And, Mumbai is synonymous to all. We look forward to seeing our customers love us the way they have embraced our online presence. The year to come is definitely a robust one for our brand as we gear up to further up and rise from here on."

Bonkers Corner epitomizes contemporary fashion and lifestyle, committed to delivering premium quality, trendsetting and affordable clothing amidst the competitive fashion market. Rooted in innovation and unwavering dedication to customer delight, Bonkers Corner has swiftly emerged as the preferred choice for individuals who embrace fashion as a form of self-expression. To celebrate its followers and fans in Mumbai, the brand gave 50% off to its first 50 customers. For the ones who couldn't make it to the list, can still enjoy the brand 'Buy 2 Get 1 Free' offer at its Mumbai store for the next two days.

