Bonn Launches TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread, An Ideal Choice that Provides Health with Every Slice

New Delhi [India], February 3: Bonn, a leading name in the FMCG sector and synonymous with quality bakery products, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering, Bonn TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread. Designed for the modern, health-conscious consumer, this bread is crafted with the finest ingredients to provide an unparalleled taste experience, while staying true to Bonn's commitment to offering healthy alternatives in the bread category.

Bonn's TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread is a premium product that sets a new standard in the healthy bread segment. Free from palm oil and preservatives, it is high in fiber, trans-fat free, and cholesterol-free, making it the ideal choice for individuals who are health-focused and looking for nutritious food options. With the growing shift towards health-conscious eating habits, this product is set to lead the way as a healthier, more wholesome alternative to traditional bread.

"At Bonn, we believe that health should never compromise taste. Our TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread reflects our dedication to offering high-quality, delicious products that meet the needs of today's health-conscious consumers. With this launch, we aim to create a unique space in the healthy bread market, providing a top of the line option that is not only good for you but also incredibly tasty," said Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries

"TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread is ideal for everything from breakfast sandwiches to quick snacks. Our bread retains all the natural benefits of whole wheat. With TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread, you are choosing a healthier, more nourishing option without sacrificing flavor," added Amrinder Singh.

The product will be available in Delhi NCR, key cities of Punjab including the Tri-city of Chandigarh, Haryana, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, as well as major cities in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. As Bonn continues to expand its reach, the introduction of TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread aligns with the brand's vision of becoming the preferred choice for health-conscious consumers looking for high-quality, nutritious bread options.

Highlighting the product's appeal, Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing, Bonn Group, said, "This launch brings together health and convenience, offering a wholesome option for meals throughout the day. Whether it is paired with a hearty breakfast or incorporated into your favorite recipes, the ZERO MAIDA formulation ensures our customers benefit from the full nutritional goodness of whole wheat. Priced at Rs60 for a 400g loaf, it is a premium yet affordable choice for those prioritizing a healthier lifestyle."

With over 40 years of experience, Bonn has always been a market leader in producing top-quality bakery products. As a company certified by FSSC 22000 and BRC and with a strong presence in over 55 countries, Bonn continues to innovate and set new benchmarks in the FMCG industry. The launch of TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread further strengthens its reputation as a brand that not only delivers on taste but also prioritizes health and well-being.

About Bonn

Founded in 1985 by the visionary Manjit Singh, Bonn has grown into a trusted name in the FMCG sector. With a legacy of quality and excellence, the brand offers a wide range of products, including bread, biscuits, cakes, rusks, and cookies. Bonn's commitment to quality is reflected in its state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and globally recognised certifications such as FSSC 22000 and BRC. The company is on a path to expanding its footprint across India, with a growing presence in international markets as well.

