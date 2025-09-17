Book Review: Life Beyond Judicial Desk By Prakarsh Pandey

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 17: "The book Life Beyond Judicial Desk", as the title suggests, gives a deep insight into the history of the Allahabad High Court. The feature of this book is that it is not like any other typical law book, but rather is a combination of legal history and some untold stories from the Allahabad High Court. It starts with a unique story of how Justice Sir John Gibb Thoms opposed the executive interference in Judicial matters, an instance leading to the "judicial independence" long before it became a topic of discussion throughout.

The book discusses how the Allahabad High Court came into existence, the rich history of its bar associations: Oudh Bar Association and High Court Bar Association and also its prominent members.

One of the striking features of the book is the in-depth discussion of the "Jurisdiction" issue. Mr. Prakarsh has discussed all the relevant cases like Nirmal Das Khaturia and Nasiruddin.

The book also discusses the landmark cases that have shaped the subordinate Judiciary of the State of Uttar Pradesh over the years. The presentation of these cases gives one a very clear picture of the subordinate judiciary (PCS-J and HJS) and its functioning.

Prakarsh presents some of the cases of National Importance, like the Meerut Conspiracy and Indira Gandhi vs Raj Narain, which have been written in a very beautiful story narration form. The book also discusses the tenure of Justice SS. Sodhi, as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Pandey has presented it like a thriller which keeps one interested throughout.

The book ends with a discussion on inspirational stories of some famous legal luminaries like Pandit Kanhaiyalal Misra, Justice Jagmohan Lal Sinha, Dr. Lalta Prasad Mishra and Justice Rakhra. Their stories of grit, determination and sacrifice will surely inspire law students.

Overall, "Life Beyond Judicial Desk" by Prakarsh Pandey is a rare combination of legal history, landmark cases, untold anecdotes and inspirational stories and is a must-read for people from the legal field.

