BOOTES Revamps Sri Lete Hanuman Ji Temple with 8.10-Acre Grand Corridor

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 13: BOOTES, India's leading Net-Zero company, prioritises flood resistance by transforming the Sri Lete Hanuman ji Temple in Prayagraj with an 8.10-acre Grand Corridor for billions of pilgrims. This corridor, part of the Bade Hanuman ji Temple, which features a unique reclining idol of Lord Hanuman, is designed to safeguard the sanctum's structural integrity during heavy monsoon flooding when the temple can be submerged for 4-6 weeks each year. In addition to flood protection, the corridor enhances the devotee experience with India's first Temperature Controlled Parikrama Path using world-class hydro cooling and heating technology, patented SAFE bio-toilet technology that converts human waste to fertiliser and saves 90% water in flushing, and Public Addressing Systems.

Situated near the Triveni Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers--the temple often faces submersion for weeks or months, depending on flood intensity and duration. This continuous exposure to river currents and sediment erodes its foundation, complicating access for devotees who require elevated pathways or boats. Protecting the ancient idol and temple - from water damage necessitates meticulous engineering efforts.

"Being chosen to develop the Sri Lete Hanuman ji Mandir Corridor by the Prayagraj Development Authority is a true honor. We faced significant challenges: the temple was submerged for 46 days, forcing us to halt work and restart from scratch, and we needed to finish before Kumbh Mela 2025. Constructed round-the-clock, we built the foundation at 7.8 sq m per day and the super built at 33.8 sq m per day. Remarkably, in under three months, we completed approximately 110,000 sq. feet in Phase 1. The Grand Corridor's construction employed advanced materials and techniques to endure prolonged water exposure, all while adapting quickly to shifting river currents." said Deepak Rai, Managing Director of BOOTES.

To enhance the Grand Corridor's durability, BOOTES employed advanced construction and engineering techniques. This included driving piles 14 meters deep below ground level and constructing a 450-mm-thick brick wall around the perimeter, extending from the foundation to the plinth level, which was waterproofed with stone cladding. The design also featured a robust reinforced cement concrete (RCC) framework strategically positioned below the flooring area to withstand flood conditions.

Recognised as Asia's fastest construction firm and the first in Asia to achieve 100% energy savings with on-site energy generation, BOOTES has combined traditional architecture with world-class construction to make the corridor India's first net-zero religious corridor by 2025. The corridor features structural integrity and integrated systems that promote energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and operational efficiency while also positively impacting the economic, social, and environmental aspects of a sustainable future.

This corridor will also include a unique temperature-controlled Parikrama Path, designed to maintain a comfortable temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius during severe winters. Construction of the Parikrama Path is currently in progress and is set to be completed in Phase 2 of the project.

Natural stone is used for wall cladding and flooring, minimising embodied carbon and environmental disruption during sourcing. Its durability and thermal mass properties help regulate temperatures, reducing the need for excessive heating or cooling. By employing energy-efficient equipment, BOOTES aims to minimise standby losses, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

BOOTES has implemented its patented SAFE toilets to achieve zero waste discharge and promote water conservation. Each toilet uses only 1000ml of water per flush, compared to traditional toilets that consume 6-8 litres. Additionally, all sewage is treated on-site instead of being discharged into the Ganga River. Rainwater harvesting has been employed to facilitate percolation, and low-flow faucets have been used to save water that is in line with GRIHA standards.

Developed for the Prayagraj Development Authority, the Sri Lete Hanuman ji Mandir Corridor is part of the extensive preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, designed to accommodate billions of devotees during the event. The corridor features 12 grand gates, representing the 12 Jyotirlingas, which enhances the site's spiritual significance. Approximately 2,184 square meters will be allocated for visitor amenities, including a food court and other facilities for pilgrims.

Deepak Rai emphasised, "This project is a significant step towards our goal of establishing over 500 Net-Zero Lighthouse Projects by 2030, aligning with India's vision for Net-Zero by 2070. Our design prioritises user-friendly access and safe circulation, capable of accommodating four times the visitor traffic to ensure swift and secure movement. Committed to environmental responsibility and in harmony with religious sentiments, we have implemented a zero-waste toilet system. Additional features of the corridor comprise dedicated spaces like Bhandara griha (where visitors can sit and enjoy the prasad), a commercial area, Garbha griha (the inner sanctum where the deity is housed), effective queue management, communal puja areas, open terraces for various activities, and an expansive 8000 sq. m congregation space, alongside over 100 murals illustrating the story of Sri Hanuman Ji. The development of the Mandir Corridor is set to make a profound impact on the economy, society, and environment, stimulating tourism, bolstering local businesses, and creating jobs in construction, retail, and services."

About BOOTES Impex Tech Limited

Headquartered in Gurgaon, BOOTES is India's first Net-Zero Company with the vision to be the pioneers in transformative and sustainable building solutions and, to redefine construction industry benchmarks towards a greener, healthier and Net-Zero/Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The company provides 360-degree solutions: Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer with best-in-class technologies that reduce Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint. BOOTES delivers sustainable and Aatmanirbhar infrastructure to actualise India's Net-Zero goals 2070.

Presence in: STOCKHOLM | NEW YORK | GURUGRAM | CHANDIGARH | MUMBAI | JHANSI | PUNE.

In collaboration with stakeholders, including governments, businesses, and communities, BOOTES has built and continues to build several exemplary projects in India, such as:

