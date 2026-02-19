Borchers Brings Advanced Coating Additives and Local Support to Paint India

PRNewswire

Spartanburg (South Carolina) [US], February 19: Borchers, a Milliken brand and global leader in coating additives, is highlighting advanced additive technologies designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and durability in modern coatings formulations at Paint India in Mumbai from February 19-21. Attendees are welcome to visit Hall 6, Stand W9 to learn more about featured solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the India and broader Asia coatings markets.

At the event, Borchers is spotlighting a portfolio of catalysts, dispersants, and adhesion promoters engineered to support key industry trends, including the shift toward waterborne systems, more efficient manufacturing processes, and improved exterior durability for demanding climates.

"India's coatings industry is evolving rapidly, driven by higher performance expectations, sustainability goals, and the need for greater manufacturing efficiency," said Jeff Losch, SVP and Managing Director of Milliken's polymer solutions business. "Through Borchers' technologies and Milliken's local technical capabilities, we're helping customers accelerate formulation development while delivering the durability and performance they need."

Featured innovations highlighted at Paint India include:

- Borchi® OXY-Coat 1101, a high-performance catalyst that enhances dry times and durability in waterborne alkyd coatings compared to traditional cobalt driers. The technology supports the industry's transition away from cobalt driers and solventborne alkyds while maintaining critical performance attributes.

- Next-generation dispersants for the Asian coatings market designed to streamline pigment dispersion in industrial coatings and enable efficient co-grinding of multiple pigments--helping formulators reduce processing steps, save time, and lower production costs. Products on display include:

-Borchi® Gen 5113 - organic and carbon black pigments

- Borchi® Gen 5115 - titanium dioxide and iron oxide pigments

- Borchi® Gen 0311 - broad pigment compatibility

In testing, these dispersants have demonstrated improved color strength, enhanced stability, and strong anti-flooding performance versus benchmark solutions.

- Borchi® Gen AOD, an adhesion promoter developed to improve adhesion to non-ferrous substrates in baked polyester systems and other applications. The product delivers improved DTM adhesion confirmed by cross-hatch testing and enhanced MEK resistance, while maintaining excellent film appearance with no loss of gloss or haze.

Supporting these product advancements is Borchers' expanded local presence in India. Over the past year, the company has grown its technical team and capabilities at Milliken's Pune laboratory, enabling faster formulation development and new starting-point formulations using locally sourced raw materials. This localized approach helps customers reduce development timelines, improve speed-to-market, and achieve optimal coating performance.

Through its participation at Paint India, Borchers is demonstrating how regionally focused innovation--combined with Milliken's global materials science expertise--helps coatings manufacturers meet today's performance challenges while preparing for the future of the industry. For more information about Borchers' full portfolio of coating additive solutions, visit borchers.com.

