BOSS Celebrate an Exclusive Evening with Actor Ishaan Khatter in Mumbai

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Reliance Brands Limited, representing the BOSS brand in India, has hosted an exclusive evening in Mumbai with Indian actor and dancer Ishaan Khatter, inviting guests into the world of BOSS. Hosted at Jio World Drive, BKC, home to the city's BOSS flagship store, the event brought together modern design, elevated styling, and the brand's signature aesthetic.

Ishaan Khatter is one of the prominent faces of the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, which celebrates individuals who are emerging, pushing boundaries, and shaping their own paths to success. His starring role in the campaign reflects the essence of what it means to 'Be the Next' BOSS: someone who is unafraid to take risks, embrace challenges, and carve their own legacy.

Designed through a cinematic lens, the intimate cocktail evening unfolded through a series of refined, thoughtfully composed moments. At the heart of the experience was Ishaan Khatter, whose world of cinema and movement inspired the atmosphere of the night. He addressed the audience and interacted with guests, adding a personal and engaging dimension to the event. Curated visuals, atmospheric lighting, and music came together to create an immersive yet understated setting, allowing guests to explore the collection presented as a sculptural installation.

The evening welcomed attendees, including media, influencers, leading tastemakers, creatives, and cultural voices from across the city, who came together to celebrate self-expression, the power of individuality, and the evolving spirit of BOSS.

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS:

BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand's heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casual wear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the brand. The world of BOSS can be experienced in around 500 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 129 countries at more than 8,000 points of sale and online in 74 countries via hugoboss.com. With more than 18,500 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 4.3 billion in the fiscal year 2024.

