BPL Medical Technologies announces leadership changes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading medical devices companies, announces key leadership changes as a part of its strategic growth initiatives. Mr. Sunil Khurana has been promoted to Executive Chairman from his former role as the company's CEO & MD. Dr. Shravan Subramanyam assumes the role of MD of BPL MedTech & Group CEO of Claypond Capital invested MedTech platform. Mr. Guruswamy K, COO of BPL MedTech, will take over as the CEO of BPL Medical Technologies - effective April 01, 2025.

Sunil Khurana, the founding CEO & MD of BPL Medical Technologies, has played a crucial role in building the company into one of India's most trusted medical device brands since its launch in 2013. Driven by the vision to make BPL MedTech a significant global exporter of medical devices, he led the company in establishing its second state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru - largely focusing on expanding the manufacturing capacity of X-ray range of equipment and other essential medical devices.

Khurana now transitions to the position of the Executive Chairman, with focus on guiding the strategic direction of the company, overseeing key decisions at the board level, helping the organisation achieve financial goals, and mentoring the senior leadership to ensure the company's alignment with the long-term vision.

"I am incredibly proud of our journey so far," said Mr. Khurana. "With such a strong leadership team, I am more confident than ever that BPL Medical Technologies will continue its growth path. I look forward to working closely with the team, aligning our synergies, and continuing to shape the future of healthcare in India and Global market."

Dr. Shravan Subramanyam joins as the Managing Director of BPL MedTech & Group CEO of Claypond Capital invested MedTech companies. A third-generation physician from Madras Medical College, Dr. Subramanyam has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, including leadership roles at Wipro-GE Healthcare, Roche, and Novartis. He has also led strategic initiatives at Premji Invest and Claypond Capital.

Dr. Subramanyam will take the reins from Mr. Khurana and lead BPL MedTech into its next phase of growth - BPL 2.0.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Dr Subramanyam said, "I'm looking forward to working closely with Sunil Khurana, Executive Chairman and Guruswamy K MBE, CEO, in their new roles, along with the senior leadership team at BPL Medical Technologies. Together, we will continue to drive BPL's mission of improving lives through cutting-edge medical technologies and solutions."

Guruswamy Krishnamoorthy brings with him over 32 years of experience in the medical device industry. In 2017, he joined BPL MedTech where he initially led the international and strategic business initiatives. He was sent on a special assignment to Penlon as Director- Sales & was promoted to the CEO of Penlon Ltd., a former BPL MedTech-invested company based in the UK. Notably, during his role as Penlon's CEO, he received the title of "Honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)" from Queen Elizabeth II for successfully addressing the challenges posed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the launch of an innovative emergency ventilator for the UK market.

As the new CEO, Mr. Guruswamy K will manage all operations and continue to implement the strategic vision established by the former CEO.

"I am honoured to assume the role of CEO of BPL Medical Technologies," he said. "I share the same passion for the potential and opportunities for this great organisation, and I am excited to work with our incredible team in this journey ahead to take BPL Medical Technologies to newer heights."

BPL Medical Technologies remains committed to its mission of delivering cutting-edge MedTech solutions to empower healthcare professionals in India as well as globally.

ABOUT BPL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's leading medical technology solutions providers, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical equipment across Cardiology, Critical Care & Surgery, Imaging, Mother & Child Care, Home Care, and Consumables & Accessories. In 2013, the company was carved out of BPL Limited as a medical devices business division through a business transfer. The company has its registered head office in Bengaluru, India, along with 14 branch offices across India, dedicated customer support teams, and a network of over 600 professionals located in the farthest corners of the country. The company has a large team of R & D that strives to design and develop medical devices as per the latest product features and offerings. BMTPL products are manufactured at its ISO-certified manufacturing facilities located in Palakkad and Bengaluru - a new manufacturing facility under the PLI initiative driven by the GOI, and was inaugurated by Hon'ble PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi on Oct 29, 2024. Both our facilities conform to the highest standards of quality and best practices.

