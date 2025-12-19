Brandworks Technologies and SandLogic Partner to Develop Full-Stack Edge AI Hardware in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Brandworks Technologies and SandLogic Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership to co-develop full-stack, edge-AI hardware products designed and built in India. The collaboration brings together Brandworks' capabilities in product design, hardware architecture, and manufacturing with SandLogic's work in edge AI chips and multilingual speech intelligence.

The companies plan to jointly develop AI-enabled devices for use cases such as voice-enabled assistants, intelligent IoT systems, and mobility applications, where on-device processing is critical for latency, security, and offline functionality. By processing intelligence directly on the device, these products aim to reduce dependence on cloud infrastructure while improving response time and data control.

The partnership reflects a broader shift within India's electronics ecosystem, where companies are seeking to move beyond assembly-led manufacturing toward ownership of deeper technology layers, including silicon, firmware, and embedded AI.

Speaking about the partnership, Ishwar Kumhar, Chief Executive Officer, Brandworks Technologies, said, "India must define the future of smart hardware. By combining Brandworks' hardware execution with SandLogic's breakthrough AI, we are bringing powerful, secure, and language-smart intelligence into devices that touch everyday life across homes, workplaces, and mobility."

Kamalakar Devaki, Founder and CEO, SandLogic, added, "Our mission is to make AI efficient, secure, and accessible. With Brandworks, we are transforming advanced chip and speech technology into meaningful consumer products that people can trust and rely on. This is India's moment to lead the world in edge-based AI innovation."

This strategic partnership directly supports India's ongoing push for self-reliance in advanced electronics and elevates the country's role in shaping the future of connected technology. The first wave of co-developed AI-enabled hardware will be introduced in 2026, with a significant focus on mobility, home-tech, and education solutions. As the ecosystem scales, both companies aim to export these made-in-India AI capabilities to global markets.

As part of its global engagement strategy, Brandworks Technologies will also participate in CES 2026 (6-9 January, Las Vegas), where it will present its automotive and electric mobility electronics portfolio to global OEMs and ecosystem partners. The showcase will reflect the company's growing role as an India-based ODM and OEM partner with strong in-house R & D, design, and manufacturing capabilities serving the next generation of connected and electric vehicles.

Brandworks Technologies Private Limited is India's first design-driven, R & D-led electronics manufacturing powerhouse. Brandworks specializes in design-led product development, R & D, and high-precision manufacturing. The company delivers advanced solutions across AI and IoT hardware, audio systems, power and charging technologies, automotive electronics devices. Its mission is to build a globally competitive electronics ecosystem rooted in innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence.

SandLogic, founded in 2018, is a Bengaluru-based full-stack enterprise AI company specializing in edge AI, co-processor design, and multilingual intelligence for real-world deployment. Its capabilities span low-power co-processors, edge-optimized AI chips, LLMS and speech/NLP/vision APIs that enable secure, high-performance AI directly on devices across mobility, IoT, and consumer electronics. The company has been recognized with the Aegis Graham Bell Award and the National Startup Award, reinforcing its leadership in India's emerging AI and chip ecosystem. SandLogic continues to advance the vision of "Intelligence at the Edge, Made in India."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)