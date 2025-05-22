Breaking the Mold: How Tripat Girdhar is Innovating from the Inside Out

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], May 22: In the world of architecture and design, few names reflect the spirit of innovation quite like Tripat Girdhar, the founder and principal architect of Arete Design Studio. With over 15 years of experience and a bold, future-forward vision, Tripat has built more than just a design firm, he's created a movement.

Established in 2009, Arete Design Studio was born out of a simple but radical belief: architecture should inspire, not imitate. Right from the outset, Tripat sought to break away from convention, embedding purpose, sustainability, and emotional intelligence into every project. His work, which spans six Indian states and reaches into Australia and New Zealand, is a testament to that philosophy.

"Good design is more than form and function--it's an emotion, a mindset, and a promise to build responsibly for the future," says Tripat Girdhar, Founder at Arete Design Studio. "At Arete, we don't just draw buildings--we shape experiences, solve problems, and imagine how people will feel, move, and live inside those spaces. Every line we sketch is a step toward smarter cities, greener communities, and more meaningful interactions between people and their environments. Design should respond to the needs of tomorrow without losing the soul of today."

But Tripat's journey wasn't shaped by ease or entitlement. Coming from humble beginnings, Tripat carved his path with nothing but determination and a clear vision. He earned his degree in architecture and immediately began applying a cross-disciplinary, research-driven approach that set him apart in an industry often stuck in repetition. His portfolio today includes over 70 completed projects, more than 300,000 sq. ft. under development, and celebrated landmarks like Marbella Grand, Escon Primera, Jubilee Vallum View, and the towering Fashion Tower, a 32-story architectural feat that has redefined Chandigarh's skyline.

Under Tripat's leadership, Arete Design Studio has become synonymous with design that dares to lead, blending art, technology, and environmental responsibility in ways that resonate with both urban lifestyles and cultural context.

His work has not gone unnoticed. In 2025, Arete was honored as the "Leading & Futuristic Architecture & Design Firm of the Year" for North India, and Tripat himself received the "Visionary & Innovative Architect & Designer of the Year" award--recognition of his role in reshaping the architectural narrative.

Tripat's vision for Arete is as expansive as his designs, "We're not here to follow trends. We're here to define the next era of living and working spaces," adds Girdhar. "Innovation is in our DNA--not just in what we build, but how we think. Our goal is to create spaces that are intelligent, sustainable, and deeply human. Whether we're designing a high-rise or a home, we always ask: Will this improve how people live? Will this inspire pride and purpose? That's the standard we hold ourselves to."

With innovation at its core and legacy on the horizon, Arete Design Studio continues to break the mold--not just in Chandigarh, but across continents.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)