Brilyant Acquires Sugansa India to Accelerate AI-First Strategy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16: Brilyant, a global IT systems integrator and enterprise solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Sugansa's India operations, marking a strategic move to embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the core of its future offerings. This acquisition enhances Brilyant's capabilities to drive intelligent digital transformation for its enterprise customers across markets.

Sugansa, a UK and India-based technology firm known for its advanced AI, ML, and data engineering solutions, has delivered cutting-edge innovation across industries including finance, media, and retail. With this acquisition, Brilyant aims to fast-track its AI-first initiative, integrating deep domain expertise and advanced AI capabilities into its expanding portfolio of enterprise services.

As part of the acquisition, Sai Venkata, former Director at Sugansa, will join Brilyant as Director - AI Practice, reporting to Dinesh Arora, Senior Director - Enterprise Business. In his new role, Sai will lead the development of Brilyant's AI Center of Excellence (CoE) and work closely with Akash Saxenaa, CEO of Brilyant, to shape the company's AI vision and go-to-market strategy.

"AI is no longer an edge capability -- it's foundational," said Dinesh Arora, Senior Director - Enterprise Business at Brilyant. "With Sugansa's integration and Sai's leadership, we're building a formidable AI practice that will empower our customers to unlock data-driven growth and automation at scale."

"Brilyant's vision aligns perfectly with Sugansa's belief in responsible and pragmatic AI adoption," said Sai Venkata, Director - AI Practice. "Together, we'll be enabling enterprises to move from AI pilots to AI-first operations."

This strategic move comes at a time when global demand for AI-led transformation is surging. Brilyant is positioned to offer end-to-end enterprise solutions that blend cloud, security, infrastructure, and now AI, setting a new benchmark for intelligent enterprise services.

About Brilyant:

Brilyant is a global IT systems integrator committed to building high-performance digital workplaces since 2014. With over 14 offices across India, the UAE, the USA, and the Philippines, Brilyant empowers enterprises of all sizes to transform their IT infrastructure through integrated solutions across compute & mobility, network & security, data center & automation, unified communications, and consulting services that bring it all together.

