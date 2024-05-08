British Safety Council Introduces Critical Risks Safety Audit for High-Risk Workplaces

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: British Safety Council, one of the world's most trusted leaders in health, safety, and environmental management has introduced Critical Risks Safety Audit for hazardous and high-risk business operations in India.

The Critical Risks Safety Audit is a deep-dive assessment that aims to provide an in-depth examination of a high-risk organisation's health and safety management systems. It is an in-depth audit of situations or high-risk activities that could potentially cause serious injury and harm to people and property and assists the leadership in focusing on these activities.

The Audit actively looks at high-risk activities such as working at height, confined space entry, lifting operations, ground excavation, electrical safety, fire safety management, contractor safety and areas related to specific sectors. In addition, leadership commitment and accountability, risk assessment and management and permit to work are also reviewed in detail.

Speaking about the Critical Risks Safety Audit, Hemant Sethi, Managing Director, British Safety Council, India, said, "The Audit helps build a high level of confidence and assurance that the chance of injury and fatality decreases to a great extent. It focuses on high-risk areas, clarifies strengths, and identifies areas for improvement."

Critical Risks Safety Audit is available to organisations of any size who are engaging in critical risk activities that have a high potential to cause serious injuries and fatalities. It is also available to organisations. Operating in the following sectors Construction, Metals, Chemicals, Power (Thermal, Wind, Solar and Hydro), Oil & Gas, Pharma and Automobiles.

Organisations undertaking Critical Risks Safety Audit will receive a detailed report along with recommendations and action planning. They will also receive branding across relevant elements with RAG (Red Amber Green) criteria and benchmarking across various aspects of the specification.

For more details on Critical Risks Safety Audit, please click the link here.

Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards, and unsafe conditions. Its audit and consultancy services are internationally recognised and are the best way to ensure the health, safety, and environmental management systems (and associated arrangements) are suitable for business requirements, promote continual improvement and are effectively implemented.

