Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has been recognized as the Global Sector Leader for Sustainable Mixed-use Development by GRESB

New Delhi [India], October 24: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) has reinforced its leadership in sustainable real estate by being recognized as the Global Sector Leader for Sustainable Mixed- use Development by GRESB. In the latest evaluation, it achieved 100 out of 100 score for its development projects, exceeding the global average by 14%. Its operational buildings also garnered 92 out of 100, demonstrating the company's commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship.

BIRET has secured a 5-star GRESB rating for the third consecutive year. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to excellence and environmental stewardship.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, BIRET is striving to transition 100% of its portfolio to renewable energy by 2027. BIRET's comprehensive ESG strategy encompasses a range of initiatives focused on minimizing its environmental impact, while fostering excellence in social responsibility and governance practices.

Alok Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, remarked, "Being recognized as the Global Sector Leader in Mixed- use Development and maintaining the 5-star GRESB rating for three years in a row demonstrates our focus on integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations. This milestone further demonstrates that responsible, sustainable practices can not only coexist with business success but also bolster it. We are committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 or earlier, delivering enduring value for all stakeholders involved."

Sebastian Roussotte, CEO of GRESB, emphasized the significance of this recognition: "When we talk about making real progress towards a more sustainable world, we look for practical indicators. The continued growth of the GRESB Benchmark and the dedication of participant members illustrated in this year's results are clear indicators that the real estate industry is taking real steps towards a greener future."

*GRESB is an internationally recognized benchmark, assessing the ESG performance of $6.9 trillion of assets under management. The GRESB Sector Leaders are the best performers by sector, region and nature of ownership from across the GRESB Assessments. This year we will continue to recognize the entity with the top GRESB Score and all those with a score within 1 point of the top score for each category.

ABOUT BROOKFIELD INDIA REAL ESTATE TRUST

Brookfield India REIT is India's only 100% institutionally managed office REIT, managing 10 Grade A assets located in key gateway markets of India - Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. The Brookfield India REIT portfolio consists of 28.8M sf of total leasable area, comprising 24.2M sf of operating area, 0.6M sf of under construction area and 4.0M sf of future development potential.

Brookfield India REIT is sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield whose asset management business is one of the world's leading alternative asset managers with approximately US$1 trillion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit strategies and a global presence across more than 30 countries. The quality of assets owned by Brookfield India REIT, together with the sponsor group's expertise in owning and operating assets over several years, makes it the preferred "landlord of choice" for tenants.

