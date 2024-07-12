BSE and NSE Listed Company GENERIC Engineering Construction and Projects Limited announces Joint Venture with BOOTES Impex Tech Ltd

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 12: BSE and NSE listed GENERIC Engineering Construction and Projects Limited (GECPL) and BOOTES Impex Tech Limited have announced a Joint Venture for delivering large-scale Net-Zero construction projects that prioritize efficiency, safety, and sustainability. This JV represents a significant step towards driving sustainable and technological innovation in the construction industry.

* JV targets High-Quality, High-Speed Constructions Projects to help India reach Net-Zero Goal.

* Aims to deliver projects valued at ~INR 1000 Crore by March 2025.

GECPL, with its 50 years of civil construction expertise and credible market reputation for quality construction, is a prominent player in the construction sector. GECPL has a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects that meet the highest standards of excellence. The company's advanced construction practices, processes, and machinery will be instrumental in ensuring the success of the projects undertaken by the new entity. On the other hand, BOOTES, a leader in Net-Zero technological innovation, brings its innovative approach and depth in Net-Zero construction to the table. The company's expertise in sustainable construction practices will complement GECPL's strengths, creating a synergy that will drive the success of the Joint Venture. By joining forces with GECPL, BOOTES will bring combined expertise in efficient project management, Net-Zero engineering, and advanced construction know-how to the table. Together, GECPL and BOOTES are well-positioned to revolutionize the construction industry by delivering Net-Zero projects that not only meet the growing demand for sustainable construction but also set a new standard for excellence in the industry. With both companies having a near equal stake in the new entity, this Joint Venture represents a landmark collaboration that will shape the future of construction and pave the way for a more sustainable built environment.

"The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals agenda and India's vision to achieve a net-zero status by 2070 demand a decisive shift in infrastructure planning. Traditionally, construction practices focused on limited aspects of sustainability such as marginal energy, water, and waste conservation. We have revamped this approach with government support for projects like the Jhansi Library in Uttar Pradesh, along with other prominent projects like the Geeta Museum, Haryana International Habitat Centre, Jhansi Exhibition Centre, and more. Our expertise lies in designing, planning, and constructing Net-Zero infrastructure swiftly and effectively. We are confident that our joint venture will enhance our capacity to scale India's sustainable, efficient, and secure infrastructure," as stated by Deepak Rai, Managing Director of BOOTES.

According to Manish Ravilal Patel, Managing Director, GECPL, "BOOTES has established itself as a Net-Zero pioneer by successfully completing infrastructure projects in tier 2 & 3 cities. The remarkable achievement of delivering the Jhansi Library in just 90 days showcases their exceptional capabilities. With the government's unwavering commitment to green transition, it is imperative for us to adopt a collaborative approach to accelerate infrastructure development, enhance operational efficiencies, and implement construction methodologies that set new industry standards. GECPL, with a proven track record of delivering over 500 projects across various sectors, is excited about this joint venture with BOOTES, which will allow us to expand our offerings to both public and private sectors. Together, we will introduce innovative technological solutions that will enhance the strength, reliability, safety, and sustainability of India's infrastructure - both economically and ecologically."

About BOOTES Impex Tech Ltd.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, BOOTES is India's first Net-Zero Company with the vision to be the pioneers in transformative and sustainable building solutions and, to redefine construction industry benchmarks towards a greener, healthier and Net-Zero/Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The company provides 360-degree solutions: Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer with best-in-class technologies that reduce Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint. BOOTES delivers sustainable and Aatmanirbhar infrastructure to actualise India's Net-Zero goals 2070.

Presence in: STOCKHOLM | NEW YORK | GURUGRAM | CHANDIGARH | MUMBAI | JHANSI | PUNE.

In collaboration with stakeholders, including governments, businesses, and communities, BOOTES has built and continues to build several exemplary projects in India, such as:

About GENERIC Engineering Construction and Projects Limited.

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited was established in 1994, but its origins date back to 1965 when Chairman Ravilal Patel envisioned making a significant difference in people's lives. The company is a Public Limited Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). Specializing in Government Infrastructure Development and turn-key Construction Projects across various sectors, GECPL is recognized and certified with ISO standards, a member of the National Safety Council, and an approved vendor for the Construction Industry Development Council.

