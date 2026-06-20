BSE Index Services launches BSE Saatvik 100 Index

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, today announced the launch of India's 1st Saatvik Index, BSE Saatvik 100. The Index is derived from the constituents of BSE 500 Index that align with Saatvik principles.

The BSE Saatvik 100 Index has a base value of 1000, first value date is 20th June 2005, and it is reconstituted Semi-annually in June & December.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ashutosh Singh, MD & CEO, BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd. said, "The launch of the BSE Saatvik 100 Index marks an important step in broadening the range of thematic indices available to investors seeking alignment between their investment decisions and value-based principles. As capital markets continue to evolve, investor preferences are increasingly extending beyond traditional financial metrics to include ethical, cultural and philosophy-driven considerations. The Index represents a distinctive addition to India's indexing landscape and provides market participants with a credible foundation for the development of passive, structured and other investment products aligned with this philosophy."

This new index can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds. It can also be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF schemes and fund portfolio. Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices.

Click here to know more about the index.

About BSE INDEX SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED:

BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Asia Index Pvt. Ltd.) is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest stock exchange and home to the iconic SENSEX index - a leading indicator of Indian equity market performance. BSE Index Services Pvt. Ltd aims to provide a full array of indices to global / domestic investors and calculates, publishes, and maintains a diverse family of indices.

About BSE:

BSE is Asia's oldest exchange and the world's largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies. BSE has been playing a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market and has successfully offered an efficient capital raising platform to many companies in India. The benchmark index of BSE, Sensex, is tracked by investors across the globe is also considered as a barometer for the growth of Indian Economy. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds, stock lending and borrowing.

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