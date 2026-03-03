BSL Targets USD 2 Billion, Announces Global Outreach Summit 2.0 in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: USD 2 Billion - ₹ 18000 Crore: BSL has developed a strategic roadmap to achieve this ambitious target in business facilitation for FY 2026 - 28 for the Apparel and Lifestyle Industry, reinforcing its commitment to delivering measurable economic impact and sustainable growth.

BSL is driven by Hon'ble Prime Minster Shri Narender Modi Ji's Vision of taking Farm to Foreign and make the world wear "Made in India". BSL is committed to act as an Accelerator & Catalyst in the current Global scenario aligning opportunities created by Free Trade Agreements.

Brands & Sourcing Leaders Association (BSL) officially announced '" Global Outreach Summit 2.0, 2026, the 3 - day Summit is scheduled from 28th to 30th April at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The summit will bring together leading Global & Domestic Apparel & Lifestyle Brands, Buying Association CEOs, Retailers, Manufacturers, Investors and Policy Leaders to accelerate B2B Meetings, collaborations and structured trade partnerships.

Raman Dutta, Chairman, BSL, stated: "Global Outreach Summit 2.0 is about turning intent into execution. Our ₹1,8000 crore target reflects strong global confidence in India's apparel and textile ecosystem."

Neeraj Nagpal, Co-Chairman, BSL & CBO Raymond Lifestyle Limited "We are creating a structured platform where Indian brands go global and help to promote India's rich and varied textile heritage.

Sanjay Shukla, Founding Member BSL & Team Leader Triburg "BSL was born to drive real industry impact by bringing global best practices through Panch Pahal and this summit reflects that purpose."

Jasveen Kaur President - Vision and Media BSL [ Sr. Director - Newtimes Group] "The world needs to see India not just as a supplier, but as a strategic global partner."

Shilpi Tiwari, BSL President - North "India is poised to play a strong role in the global trade to forge meaningful partnerships through the recent FTAs."

Vipin Khaneja, Secretary General "Global Outreach Summit 2.0 is designed to convert conversations into contracts, enabling execution, scale and sustained global growth."

Jateen Kashyap, Senior Vice President "CEO-level engagement will ensure faster decisions and stronger collaborations."

Rohit Joshi, Counsel Director - Sustainability "Sustainability is no longer optional -- it is central to future global trade partnerships."

Accelerator & Catalyst Dialogues at GOS 2.0 that will bring together strategic discussions with global CEOs sharing insights, business case studies, leadership experiences.

The Global Outreach Summit 2.0 aims to build meaningful global partnerships, accelerate trade, drive innovation, and collectively shape the future roadmap of the global Apparel and Lifestyle ecosystem through BSL Panch Pahal Future Focused Zones - Sustainability | Automation & Digitalization | Sportswear & Athleisure | Design & Innovation | Brand Globalization | Lifestyle.

About Brands & Sourcing Leaders Association (BSL)

The Brands & Sourcing Leaders Association (BSL) is a not-for-profit industry association representing leading international brands, Indian brands, large buying offices, country managers, category heads, buying heads, sourcing heads, and solution providers across the fashion, textile, sourcing, and lifestyle value chain.

BSL is committed to bridging the gap between industry and policy, driving sustainability, fostering innovation, enabling global trade linkages, and positioning India as a world-class brand-building and innovation destination.

Website: https://bslassociation.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)