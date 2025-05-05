Build India's Future: Discover Career Paths in City Planning, Construction, and Design with CEPT University in Mumbai on May 09, 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: As India stands on the cusp of a massive urban transformation, the need for trained and skilled professionals in the urban infrastructure and planning sectors has never been more urgent. With cities contributing over 60% to India's GDP while occupying just 3% of the landmass, the country is on a fast track to becoming 50% urban within the next few decades. This exponential growth brings with it both opportunities and critical challenges that demand visionary planning, sustainable development, and a robust pool of experts to lead the way.

In response to this national imperative, CEPT University, Ahmedabad --India's leading University focused on the built environment--is gearing up to engage with aspiring students and parents at Hotel Radisson Blu, MIDC, Andheri on May 09, 2025.

For more than six decades, CEPT University has been a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. With a legacy of more than five decades in shaping India's built environment, CEPT offers programs that are not only academically rigorous but also deeply connected to real-world practice.

What sets CEPT apart is its interdisciplinary approach, which allows students to engage with architecture, planning, design, technology, and management under one umbrella. It is one of the few institutions in the country that offers specialised Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs in Urban Planning, Urban Housing, Urban Transport System, Building Energy Performance, Architectural Conservation and Regeneration, Urban Management, Civil Engineering, Geomatics, Building Energy Performance, Computation Designing and Fabrication, Furniture Design and Urban Management.

"India's future is undeniably being shaped in its cities. As we move toward becoming one of the largest urban systems in the world, the need for skilled, visionary professionals to plan, design, and manage our urban spaces has never been more critical. At CEPT University, our programs are highly curated and rigorously reviewed to remain aligned with the evolving realities of urban development in India. For instance, we are the only institution in the country offering a bachelor's in urban design--a discipline that is urgently needed to address the complexities of today's urban challenges. At CEPT, we don't just equip students for careers; we prepare them to shape the future of India's urban transformation through resilient, inclusive, and forward-thinking approaches," said Mr Chirayu Bhatt, Dy. Provost, CEPT University.

As per a report published by NITI Aayog in 2021, the urban economy projects to account for 73% of the total population growth by 2036. As a result, the built environment sector offers lucrative and high-impact career opportunities. With strong linkages to government departments, urban local bodies, international development organisations, and private sector firms, CEPT's graduates are consistently recruited into key roles across India and abroad.

To help students and parents better understand these opportunities, CEPT University's admissions team will be present at the Hotel Radisson Blu in Andheri on May 09, 2025 from 11 am to 5 pm. Whether your interest lies in shaping inclusive housing policies, designing smart transport systems, conserving our heritage cities, or building climate-resilient urban spaces, the CEPT team will be available at the on-ground to guide prospective students and their families through academic offerings, career pathways, and the University's distinctive approach to education.

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

