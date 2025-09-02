Building for Billions: Flipkart Unveils the Tech Powering Next-Gen Shopping

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Flipkart today hosted Flipkart Tech Day 2025: 'Next-Gen E-commerce - Unlocking Value Through Innovation at its Core' at its headquarters in Bengaluru. The immersive showcase brought together technology experts and senior leadership from Flipkart for a behind-the-scenes experience of the cutting-edge technologies fueling the platform's transformation.

As Flipkart prepares for the upcoming festive season and The Big Billion Days 2025, Tech Day underscored its commitment to platform-first thinking and innovation-led growth.

Speaking at the media briefing, Flipkart leaders presented the company's ambitious vision to lead India's e-commerce through platform-first innovation.

Bharath Chinamanthur, SVP, leading seller experience, fulfillment & supply chain technology, shared Flipkart's tech-led approach to scaling seller and logistics systems. Sellers use NXT Insights for real-time data and CVP (Customer Value Proposition) Insights for GenAI-driven recommendations on selection, speed, and inventory. Logistics innovations like address intelligence, auto-geocoding, and a two-tier last-mile model enable faster, more precise deliveries.

Ramesh Gururaja, SVP, Consumer Products and Growth, offered a preview of Flipkart's refreshed app experience for The Big Billion Days. Built for next-gen users, the app features a personalized, trend-aware homepage, decluttered product pages, and AI-powered search for smarter discovery. Enhancements include deal-aware feeds, dynamic recommendations, and a new Flipkart Black paid loyalty program with exclusive benefits.

Sandhya Kapoor, SVP & Head, Central Platform Organisation, shared how Flipkart's platform-first approach drives scale and reliability across the customer journey. Built for peak festive demand, its platforms ensure seamless app performance, automated testing, and real-time monitoring. These core capabilities enable Flipkart to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences at scale.

The Big Billion Days 2025: Where Innovation Meets Celebration

Flipkart Tech Day 2025 served as a strategic prelude to this year's The Big Billion Days (BBD), one of India's most-anticipated festive shopping events. With a renewed emphasis on joyful discovery and seamless value delivery, Flipkart is set to offer its most intelligent and immersive TBBD experience to date. The following innovation pillars are central to shaping the TBBD 2025 journey:

1. App Experience and Interface Design: Flipkart has reimagined its homepage as a dynamic, visually rich environment that enables effortless offer discovery. Enhanced storytelling, high-quality imagery, and subtle motion design guide users intuitively across categories. Haptic feedback adds a tactile dimension to key interactions, making the app feel more responsive and premium.

Post-purchase, the redesigned order details page offers complete shipment visibility through a clean, decluttered interface - reducing customer anxiety and enhancing satisfaction.

2. Discovery and Personalisation: Flipkart's AI-powered semantic search bridges vocabulary gaps and accurately interprets user intent, matching queries with both textual and visual catalog data. Advanced recommendation engines analyze user preferences and product attributes at a granular level to deliver highly relevant suggestions.

The Feed - Flipkart's infinite scroll discovery interface - draws inspiration from visual discovery engines, enabling real-time, snackable product exploration. It adapts instantly to user behavior, encouraging repeat engagement.

3. Content-Led Commerce: Recognizing that over 70% of Gen Z shoppers prefer video-assisted experiences, Flipkart is scaling video commerce through two key initiatives:

Creator Cities: Large-format production studios in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram for high-quality content creation.

Creatorhood: A digital onboarding platform enabling remote video creation for aspiring influencers.

Video content is now embedded across the user journey - from homepage and category pages to search and product detail pages. Dedicated destinations like 'Play' and 'LiveShop' surface personalized video content based on browsing behavior.

4. Loyalty & Rewards: Flipkart Plus now features Silver and Gold tiers, determined by annual transaction volume. Members earn SuperCoins (1% for Silver, 2% for Gold) and enjoy up to 5% savings across purchases. Benefits include Plus Treats and Early Access Days with enhanced bank offers of 12%-15%.

Flipkart Black, the paid loyalty program, offers uninterrupted lifestyle benefits such as YouTube Premium, free Cleartrip cancellations, and 5% SuperCoin earnings across Flipkart platforms. Priced at Rs. 1,499/year, it is currently available at an introductory pricing of Rs. 990.

5. Fintech and Affordability The Fintech team continues its mission to democratize credit access. Credit For All (CFA) allows both Existing To Bank (ETB) and New To Credit (NTC) users to access instant EMIs. ETB users benefit from one-tap approval, while NTB users undergo eKYC and real-time Flipkart EMI limit approvals.

Flipkart has launched a co-branded credit card with SBI to enhance affordability and expand access to formal credit. It offers 5% cashback on Flipkart and 4% on select partners, making everyday purchases more rewarding. Customers can apply digitally via the Flipkart app and receive instant joining benefits worth Rs. 1,250, along with fee waivers and 1% unlimited cashback on other eligible spends.

6. Scale and Reliability Readiness: Flipkart ensures platform stability and performance during peak demand through advanced fault simulation. This system rigorously evaluates infrastructure resilience across Kubernetes and virtual machine environments. Supported by strong cross-functional collaboration and a culture of seamless execution, these efforts help maintain reliability, scalability, and a consistent customer experience during high-traffic periods.

7. Logistics and Last-Mile Innovation: The Wishmaster App now enables 10-minute self-serve onboarding using real-time document authentication and facial recognition. WhatsApp-based asynchronous communication reduces failed delivery attempts. Earnings are calibrated based on delivery effort and density, while automated payouts help streamline settlements.

8. Seller Empowerment and Tools: Flipkart's Seller Hub has been redesigned for simplicity and speed, built on the MURV (Modular, Upgradable, Reusable, and Versatile) design system. Sellers begin with added benefits such as product quality and delivery speed that helps them to grow their business on the platform. Marketplace fees and settlements have been streamlined to support competitive pricing.

The NXT Insights Platform offers AI-powered analytics - covering selection, returns, reliability, pricing, and market trendsfree of charge, enabling informed decision-making for sellers of all sizes.

9. Customer Support & Post-Purchase Enhancements: GenAI-powered CX Copilots assist support agents in real time, enabling faster query resolution. A new image-based returns engine uses product visuals and metadata to validate claims, facilitating quicker refunds and reducing fraud.

The Experience Centre - 'Unboxed': Immersive, Interactive, Informative Attendees were guided through Flipkart's Experience Centre, 'Unboxed' - a dynamic space demonstrating how the Flipkart Group integrates intelligence, infrastructure, and integrity to serve its consumers and empower its sellers.

The tech walkthrough affirmed the Flipkart Group's commitment to innovation - fulfilling billions of dreams.

