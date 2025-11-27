Built by Bees, Backed by Belief: A ₹1000 Cr Vision Born from Two Bee Boxes and One Rural Dream

VMPL

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27: In 1997, deep within the sugarcane fields of Baghpat, a young farmer named Jaidev Singh placed two wooden bee boxes in his field -- not knowing he was planting the seeds of a movement that would one day uplift thousands of farmers and echo across continents. Today, that humble beginning has grown into Ambrosia Natural Products (India) Pvt. Ltd., a ₹200 crore+ rural enterprise that exports honey, bee products, and now frozen foods to countries around the globe -- while directly empowering 10,000+ farmers, beekeepers, and aspiring youth.

Singh is not just a farmer-turned-founder. He is the face of a modern grassroots revolution, bridging India's ancient wisdom with international markets -- and he's just getting started.

From Hive to Hope: Lifting Thousands Through Beekeeping

What began with a desire to supplement farm income became a full-fledged mission. By 2000, Singh had established Arya Gramoudyog Sansthan, training rural youth and farmers in scientific beekeeping. Within a decade, his organization had empowered thousands with new income sources -- and by 2009, was exporting 100 metric tons of honey to the U.S.

Today:

10,000+ beekeepers trained

250000+ active bee boxes deployed

₹200+ crore in combined business turnover

Presence across America, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East

But Jaidev Singh's legacy isn't only about exports -- it's about creating respectable rural livelihoods and showing the world that "Made in India" can also mean "Grown in Villages."

"When I saw bees working in silence, building something valuable from nature, I realized our farmers can do the same -- if given the right tools," says Singh.

The Turning Point: From Local Honey to Global Recognition

In 2007, he registered Ambrosia Natural Products (India) Pvt. Ltd., built a small processing unit in his village, and started standardizing honey. But Indian honey had little export visibility at the time. The breakthrough came in 2009, when Ambrosia became one of the first Indian firms to export 100 MT of natural honey to the USA -- opening global doors for Indian beekeepers.

Since then, Ambrosia has expanded into:

Beeswax, pollen, bee venom, royal jelly, and propolis

Exporting to America, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East

Training 10,000+ beekeepers via the Ambrosia Beekeeping Academy

Operating with 5000+ active bee boxes in rural India

A Mission to Build Rural Entrepreneurs

At its heart, Singh's story is about livelihood, not just profit.

Every product Ambrosia creates is designed to give farmers multiple revenue streams from the same hive. And every market opened is one step closer to keeping the rural youth rooted in their land -- as entrepreneurs, not laborers.

"We didn't just sell honey. We sold dignity. We turned farmers into exporters," says Singh.

Honey Hut: From Local Counters to Global Consciousness

One of Singh's most recognizable ventures is Honey Hut, a pioneering chain of eco-lifestyle cafes that celebrates the healing, cultural, and nutritional value of honey.

Born out of the same philosophy that built Ambrosia -- purity, sustainability, and nature-first living -- Honey Hut has grown into a trusted brand with cafes in Shimla, Rishikesh, and beyond, and a fast-growing product line of:

* Premium Honeys

* Skincare infused with bee by-products

* Artisanal food products made from farm-fresh ingredients

Honey Hut is now expanding through franchise models, with plans to enter malls, airports, and international destinations like Dubai and Singapore, offering investors a brand that's both commercially scalable and emotionally resonant.

"Honey Hut is more than a cafe, it's a movement. A space where nature meets nurture. Where every sip and bite support a farmer."

New Chapter: Frozen Foods for the Global Shelf

In 2025, Singh expanded into IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) fruits and vegetables, enabling local farmers to preserve perishable produce and reach global shelves. This new division, led by Ambrosia, is aimed to further expands Ambrosia's agri-value chain and reducing crop wastage and creating employment for women and youth in food processing.

From bee boxes to cold chains, Singh is building an ecosystem where value is captured at the source, not lost in the supply chain.

Why the World Should Pay Attention.

With rising demand for traceable, natural, and ethical food, Jaidev Singh's model offers a blueprint for:

* Investors: seeking sustainable agri-tech models with scale.

* Governments: tackling unemployment through skill-building.

* Conscious consumers: demanding purity with purpose.

The Road to ₹1000 Cr - A Vision Grounded in Soil, Not Silicon

Jaidev Singh envisions a future where:

* 1 lakh rural youth are trained in agri-entrepreneurship

* 250000 bee hives are being opetsated by 10k ppl dirrectoly workinh with ambrosia

* Honey Hut becomes a household name globally

* Indian honey and produce command a premium on the world stage

* Villages no longer produce migrants -- they produce CEOs, creators, and changemakers

"We're not chasing trends. We're restoring balance -- between nature and business, tradition and technology, farmer and consumer."

Jaidev Singh now envisions building a ₹1000 crore rural enterprise -- powered by nature, built by farmers, and recognized on every global shelf. With new facilities, export partners, and product lines, his journey is far from over.

But its roots will always remain in that one village... and two bee boxes.

This is not just a business story. It's a story of transformation -- from survival to sustainability, from local to global, and from one man's conviction to a nationwide mission.

With investor interest rising and a proven track record of impact and profitability, this is the kind of story India -- and the world -- needs more of.

