Bulkcorp International receives in- Principle Approval from NSE Emerge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Incorporated in 2009, Bulkcorp International Private Limited is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and BRC certified Company, which is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Food Grade Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container ("FIBC") bags. The manufacturing unit of the Company is situated at Changodar, Ahmedabad. The company offers a wide range of customisable packaging solutions FIBC bags (Jumbo Bags). The company endeavours to maintain safety and high hygiene in our premises by adhering to key safety and hygiene norms as specified by BRC.

The company majorly procures raw materials from Gujarat. As the company's manufacturing unit is strategically connected to the National Highway and is located in the midst of a developed industrial area, this provides the company the operational advantage as transportation process becomes time efficient. They cater to the requirements of crucial industries such as agriculture, chemical, construction, food, pharmaceutical, and mining. Bulkcorp International's customer base is spread across the globe with presence in countries like United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Ivory Coast, South Korea, Spain, Europe, Egypt etc. Bulkcorp is recognised as one star export house by Ministry of Commerce and Trade. The majority of its sales are through exports which contributed 78.27 per cent, 75.88 per cent, 72.93 per cent, and 77.56 per cent respectively to our total sales for the period/year ended on December 31, 2023, March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Bulkcorp International has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with NSE Emerge for raising funds through public offer. The company will issue fresh equity shares of up to 2150000 of face value Rs.10 each.

Bulkcorp International Limited IPO objectives:

The Net Issue Proceeds will be utilized for following purpose:

1) Capital Expenditure

2) To Meet Working Capital Requirements

3) General Corporate Purpose

The Book Running Lead Manager to the issue is Swastika Investmart Limited and the Registrar to the issue is Kfin Technologies Limited.

