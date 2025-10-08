Cairn Oil & Gas hits hat-trick at Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Award® 2025 for excellence in learning and development

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Limited, and India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, has been conferred with five awards at the coveted Brandon Hall Group™ HCM (Human Capital Management) Excellence Award® 2025, third time in a row.

The annual recognition, presented by the human capital management research and advisory services firm, acknowledged Cairn's innovative, employee-centric learning and development programs in five different categories. The company was honoured for its learning excellence winning 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, reinforcing its commitment to transforming the workplace.

The Cairn Learning Expedition (CLE) serves as a benchmarking initiative, where key talent gains firsthand insights into best-in-class innovations globally. The RISER program, Cairn's flagship technical capability-building course, focuses on deepening technical expertise through specialized training modules for engineers and geoscientists. In the last three years 350+ RISER graduates achieved global technical certifications.

Step Up-Fixed Step is a targeted three-year immersion for early-career talent, blending in disciplined technical and behavioral assessments, practical classroom sessions, and mentoring touchpoints.

The BOLD (Barrels of Learning per Day) initiative underpins Cairn's commitment to nurturing fresh campus hires through induction, technical workshops, and exposure to leading practices in health, safety, and quality.

Additional programs such as CAP-el (Cairn Accelerator Program for Emerging Leaders), CLIMB-e (Cairn Leadership Initiative for Managerial and Business Excellence), and Zenith - Executive Coaching are part of Cairn's layered learning approach, designed to address ascending leadership, technical mastery, and holistic organizational growth.

As a recipient of the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Award® 2025, Cairn joins the exclusive group of organisations celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the future of learning and development. Cairn firmly believes that long-term value is achieved through innovation and people-centric operations, creating an empowering environment that equips its workforce to reach their maximum potential.

About Cairn Oil & Gas

Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, contributing about a quarter of India's domestic crude production and driving energy security for the country. With a world-class resource base, Cairn has an interest in 55 blocks in India spread over 60,000 square kilometres with gross 2P (Gross Proved Plus Probable Reserves) and 2C (Gross Contingent Reserves) of 1.4 bnboe. Cairn has producing assets across Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, and has spearheaded several technological innovations with high-reward prospects, over the last 30 years of its operations. The company has a vision to contribute 50% of India's domestic production, executing one of the largest exploration projects in the country across its diversified portfolio comprising conventional and unconventional projects such as Tight Oil & Gas, Deep & Shallow Water, ASP and Satellite Fields reinstating the faith in India's hydrocarbon potential.

Cairn is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2030 by prioritising environmental resilience and is driving transformative social impact at scale. It is the first Indian company to sign the United Nations Environment Programme's methane reporting and reduction initiative - OGMP 2.0.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited ("Vedanta"), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power & Glass Substrate and foraying into electronics and display glass manufacturing. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector, is committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner and aims to spend $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate this transition. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, aims to spend Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on various social impact programs and its flagship project, Nand Ghar is setting up model anganwadis across India. Vedanta Ltd. ranked among top 5 in the S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024, and has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The company has also been certified as a Great Place to Work and Kincentric Best Employer 2023. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.cairnindia.com / www.vedantalimited.com

