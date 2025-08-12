Caliber Enters 25th Year of Empowering Global Pharma with GxP Digital Solutions

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12: Caliber, a leading global provider of GxP-compliant digital solutions for the life sciences industry, proudly announces the start of its 25th year of operations.

With over two decades of expertise, Caliber has helped pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in 17 countries enhance quality systems, streamline operations, and ensure regulatory compliance.

To mark this milestone, Caliber unveiled a new anniversary logo, officially installed at the company's India headquarters in Hyderabad.

"The logo brings together three core elements: our Impact, Purpose, and Legacy," said Lalitha Surabhi, AVP - Strategy and Business, Caliber Technologies. "The outer ring reflects our purpose: Quality matters because life matters. We help companies deliver life-saving drugs faster by enabling them to be digitalized, audit-ready, and efficient. The four petals represent our impact through our four portfolios -- Quality, Lab, Manufacturing, and Data & Insights -- blooming together like a flower. The '25 years' signifies our legacy, built on pioneering achievements such as the first paperless lab, the first APQR solution, CPV, and the QUARI portfolio."

Caliber has been at the forefront of the Pharma 4.0 revolution, integrating AI, GenAI, and next-generation technologies to drive end-to-end digital transformation in life sciences. Its comprehensive suite -- including CaliberLIMS, EPIQ (eQMS), CaliberBRM, CaliberAPQR, CaliberEMPro, and innovations like CaliberPulse, CaliberMetrix, and the GenAI-powered CalGenie -- delivers intelligent, connected, and compliant quality systems.

These solutions go beyond automation, providing real-time insights, predictive analytics, and AI-driven document generation to help quality teams make faster, more informed decisions.

"Throughout our 25 years, we have built future-driven products that add immense value to the industry," said Sekhar Surabhi, CEO and Founder of Caliber and Chair of ISPE India's Pharma 4.0 Community of Practice (CoP). "Even in today's evolving technological landscape, we stay ahead with solutions that help companies address challenging regulatory, technological, and economic environments."

Caliber's impact spans laboratories, shop floors, and enterprise quality systems, consistently delivering measurable improvements in compliance, productivity, and business outcomes. The company remains committed to empowering pharma manufacturers to reduce manual errors, accelerate production, and achieve audit readiness through digital transformation.

With a strong foundation, deep customer partnerships, and innovation at its core, Caliber continues to shape the future of quality, driving digital excellence worldwide -- because life depends on it.

