Campus Activewear Unveils Air Capsule Pro With New Campaign Film

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 30: Campus Activewear, one of India's leading Sports and Athleisure brands, has unveiled upgraded version of its flagship Air Capsule Collection-- Air Capsule Pro. The new variant is engineered for the multi-faceted, fast-paced lifestyle of the youth, delivering elevated aesthetics, impact cushioning, and versatility across different moments of the day-- from work and workouts to gigs, gatherings, and getaways.

At the core of the launch lies a sharp cultural insight: life today is lived in capsules-- high-energy bursts of moments, emotion, and intent. The Air Capsule Pro campaign builds on this metaphor to showcase how a single shoe tech can transit through these distinct life contexts without breaking the momentum. Be it the Work Capsule, Gym Capsule, or Play Capsule, the product is designed to move effortlessly between moments-- offering one tech for infinite modes.

To bring this idea to life, Campus has launched a dynamic brand film featuring actor and youth icon Siddhant Chaturvedi, who also lends his voice to the campaign anthem Aye Bro, Capsule Pro. The film follows a day in the life of the protagonist as he flows from one role to another--each shift sparked by the Air Capsule Pro, the quiet catalyst helping him move through the many capsules of life with ease. From the gym to a shoot, and then to a football ground with friends, the shoe becomes a visual metaphor for momentum and versatility. The film concludes with a striking split-screen convergence into the Air Capsule Pro Collection, reinforcing the core message: "For Every Capsule of Life. Campus Air Capsule Pro."

Campaign film link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsbfZ6HGK8k

Speaking on the launch of the collection, Nikhil Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director, Campus Activewear Ltd, said, "Air Capsule Pro represents a decisive leap in our innovation journey--transforming a consumer-favourite technology into an active lifestyle ecosystem. Engineered around deep insights into the dynamic, multi-faceted lives of India's youth, the upgraded capsule unit provides enhanced impact cushioning with an elevated design language. But this is more than footwear--it's a cultural shorthand for unbounded movement. Today's Gen Z doesn't move in silos--they shift fluidly between work, play, socialising and beyond without compromising pace or personality. With the launch of the collection, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to building future-forward products and stories that combine form, function, and foresight while celebrating the individuality, confidence, and instinct of the youth to move their way."

The campaign will roll out as a digital-first initiative across Video+, social networking platforms, influencer collaborations, and an e-commerce focus for maximum discoverability and conversion--reinforcing Campus' position as a leading homegrown brand in youth-driven Sports and Athleisure segment.

The Air Capsule Pro Collection is available at www.campusshoes.com/collections/air-capsule and all retail touch points including Exclusive Brand Outlets, Multi Brand Stores, and across e-commerce platforms.

Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand 'Campus' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, over 296 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE on 9th of May 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)