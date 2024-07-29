Campus Unveils New Brand Campaign 'You Go Girl'; Launches Women's Sneaker Collection with Sonam Bajwa

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], July 29: In an era where fashion-conscious individuals face scrutiny and trolling for their style choices on social media platforms, Campus Activewear unveils its latest brand campaign 'You Go Girl' featuring Sonam Bajwa. The campaign aims to redefine narratives and encourage women to boldly embrace their personal style and take charge of their fashion journey. Beginning with a strong sentiment, "LOG TOH KEHTE RAHENGE, LOGON KA KAAM HAIN KEHNA. DON'T STOP FOR THE WORLD, DO YOUR THING...YOU Go, GIRL!", Campus sends a message to revolutionize fashion culture for women by breaking the old stereotypes associated with traditional footwear choices, and accepting their unique fashion statement. Therefore, Campus Activewear's 'You Go Girl' campaign aims to boost the confidence of Indian women and motivate them to create their own style with the new women's sneaker collection. Furthermore, the brand firmly upholds the belief that ideal footwear should seamlessly combine ease and style, ensuring no discomfort.

Brand campaign film - youtu.be/ysqXRdiViMw?si=acvqWPW4jk_k8jJu

Speaking of the campaign, Prerna Aggarwal, CMO, Campus Activewear Ltd said, "Campus is on a mission to transform the way women perceive footwear in India. By combining Sonam Bajwa's vibrant personality with our women's sneaker collection, we aim to empower women and encourage them to embrace their individuality and stride confidently in stylish yet comfortable footwear. The essence of the 'You Go Girl' campaign lies in motivating women to let go of unnecessary worries and focus on feeling confident and empowered in every step they take. This initiative marks a significant cultural shift in the realm of fashion, making it more inclusive, accessible, and enjoyable for women across the country."

Moreover, recent industry reports states that women's footwear segment in India is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 20 per cent until 2027. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, prefer highly comfortable footwear, and accessorising sneakers with almost every outfit has become a significant trend. Hence, the women's sneaker collection offers versatile designs suitable for various occasions, allowing customers to create their own fashion statements. From campus activities to office settings and social gatherings, the sneaker collection redefines the narrative around fashion.

Speaking about the association and the campaign, Sonam Bajwa said, "Gone are the days when women's footwear was limited to traditional collections. Today, sneakers have become an essential accessory in every woman's closet, suitable for any theme and occasion. The 'You Go Girl' campaign aims to further strengthen the fast-changing fashion narrative and motivate women to make their own fashion choices. I am glad to be a part of this campaign, empowering women to embrace their bold fashion statements. Fashion that defines you; style that brings out your authenticity and unique-self."

To match the different occasions and settings, the sneaker collection features lifestyle shoes with chunky sole, classic court sneakers, and athleisure shoes with Nitrofly sole. Featuring Yasmin, OGL-06, Savvy, and other styles, the women's sneaker collection, is now available at Campus Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs), and exclusively on Myntra, with prices starting at INR 799.

Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 20,000 retail touchpoints, over 277 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE in May 2022.

