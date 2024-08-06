CAP 2024 Reaches Successful Completion by IIM Kashipur

VMPL Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6: The Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024 has been conducted successfully By IIM Kashipur. Every year, ten Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) join hands to conduct a common personal interview (PI) for the admission process to their flagship MBA/PGP in management. The ten IIMs who are part of the CAP group are Bodh Gaya, Jammu, Kashipur, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, and Udaipur. CAP 2024 saw a record number of candidates (16,371) appearing for the PI round. A total of 3800 female candidates appeared for PI in this year's CAP. Following the practice from previous years, this year's CAP PI was also conducted online. The common online PI process of ten IIMs ensures lower costs in terms of time and money for MBA/PGP aspirants.

In this year's CAP, candidates were able to correct some of the errors they might have made while filling out the CAT registration form. To make the process more transparent, candidates also got an opportunity to view their normalized PI score on the CAP portal once the results were declared.

Each CAP-participating IIM creates a separate merit list using normalized PI scores and other criteria based on the already published admission policy and sends offers individually. The first few offer lists are generally sent on the same dates by all the CAP-participating IIMs so that the candidates can make informed decisions regarding their choice of institute.

Every year, one of the CAP-participating IIMs is nominated as the CAP coordinator. IIM Kashipur was the coordinator for CAP 2024, overseeing the entire process.

