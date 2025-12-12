Carosa Pre-Launches Its Website and Unveils Its First AI Drive Hub in Ashok Vihar, Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: Carosa, India's next-generation hybrid used-car platform, has officially announced the pre-launch of its website, www.carosa.in, alongside the opening of its first AI-enabled Carosa Drive Hub in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. This twin launch marks a major milestone in Carosa's mission to revolutionize the Indian pre-owned automobile market by merging digital convenience with on-ground trust--a combination the industry has long awaited.

A Hybrid Model Designed for India's Real Needs

India's used-car industry is expanding rapidly but continues to face credibility concerns. Carosa addresses these challenges through a true hybrid ecosystem that blends a full-stack online platform with a real-world AI-enabled Drive Hub experience.

On the online platform, users can access:

* Verified buyer and seller onboarding

* Transparent car listings

* Direct negotiation features

* Escrow-secured payments

* Extended warranty options

* End-to-end digital documentation

At the offline AI Drive Hub, customers benefit from:

* Test drives and last-mile AI inspections

* Comprehensive physical car verification

* On-ground delivery support

* Assurance through transparent, in-person checks

This combined experience enables users to browse confidently online while receiving offline validation--eliminating ambiguity, misinformation, and dependence on middlemen.

Complete Ownership of the Buyer & Seller Journey

Carosa differentiates itself from traditional listing platforms by taking full responsibility for both buyers and sellers. The company manages every step of the transaction, including:

* Authentic legal and RC checks

* Detailed vehicle history reports

* Smooth RC transfer management

* Escrow-based secure payments

* Delivery coordination

* Warranty and insurance support

* Dedicated after-sales assistance

By controlling every touchpoint, Carosa ensures a transparent, safe, and seamless experience for all stakeholders.

Mobile App Launching on 22nd January

Carosa will further strengthen its digital ecosystem with the launch of its mobile application on 22nd January. The app will feature:

* Live car listings

* Real-time buyer-seller price negotiation

* RC transfer tracking

* Warranty and insurance dashboards

* Challan status checking

* Car service history tracking

* Streamlined listing, browsing, and transaction tools

This app brings the entire used-car journey into one smooth, user-friendly interface.

Strong Early Traction Reflects Market Demand

Even before its public launch, Carosa has shown remarkable traction--evidence of India's readiness for a trustworthy hybrid used-car platform.

Early Metrics:

* 50+ dealers onboarded

* 500+ active listings

* ₹50 crore+ total listed GMV

With this momentum, Carosa plans rapid expansion by establishing hyperlocal Drive Hubs across Delhi-NCR in 2026.

India's 1st Company Empowering Direct C2C Used-Car Deals Through Tech + AI Drive Hub Experience

Carosa supports seamless C2C transactions with certified inspections, scheduled test drives, secure documentation, and protected payments. This enables users to:

* Buy from verified sellers

* Sell directly to genuine buyers

* Avoid heavy middlemen commissions

* Access the AI Drive Hub for test drives and delivery support

* Complete RC transfers quickly and without hassle

This approach brings back trust, affordability, and clarity to the used-car market.

Founder's Note

"Carosa is where technology meets trust. We are taking responsibility for every step of the customer journey to ensure transparency, safety, and peace of mind. Our Ashok Vihar Drive Hub is just the beginning," says Akram Ali, Co-Founder.

About Carosa

Carosa is a hybrid used-car ecosystem built on the principles of Transparency, Trust, and Technology (3Ts). Through its digital platform and offline AI Drive Hubs, Carosa empowers Indians to buy and sell pre-owned cars directly, safely, and confidently. The company aims to build India's most trusted mixed-model used-car network.

