CARS24 and Truecaller partner to elevate customer experience with safe, efficient, and trusted business communication

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: CARS24, the leading AutoTech company streamlining and revolutionizing the sale, purchase, and financing of pre-owned cars in India, Australia, Thailand, and UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the premier global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. The partnership aims to elevate customer safety and streamline business communication in the AutoTech landscape, where trust and security are of the essence through Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution. Operating across multiple regions, CARS24 ensures that customers receive seamless, transparent, and secure communication during car buying and selling. By leveraging Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution, CARS24 ensures that customers do not miss important communication related to their transactions. This trusted calling experience includes the brand name, logo, category name, verification tick, and a distinctive green badge, enhancing reliability and customer recognition.

In an era when smartphone users face numerous unsolicited calls, CARS24 recognizes the critical necessity of providing its customers with a trustworthy and efficient communication experience. Using the Verified Business Caller ID solution, CARS24 establishes its brand identity with the correct logo, brand name, and verified tick to instill trust and on-time recognition, enabling a seamless transaction experience.

With powerful communication capabilities, such as Call Reason, CARS24 adds more context to its calls and builds user confidence before the call is picked up. This innovative feature enhances communication efficiency and bolsters customer trust and engagement.

CARS24 also leverages Truecaller's enhanced CX capabilities, such as Video Caller ID and Call Me Back. Using Video Caller ID, the rich media capability adds an appealing visual representation of the brand and enhances the user's experience. This adds an extra layer of visual contextualization on top of Call Reason to give users a seamless customer experience.

As part of Truecaller's Customer Experience solutions, CARS24 has enabled the Call Me Back capability, which gives them an idea of customer intent and availability to make calls at the right time when an important call from a business gets missed. This helps them identify interested customers, get callback requests on user-preferred slots, and avoid repeat calls, improving customer experience.

In its quest to provide an elevated customer onboarding experience, CARS24 also leverages Truecaller's 1-Tap, OTP-less verification solution. This expedites the onboarding process for new customers on CARS24's app and mobile site, resulting in faster sign-ups. This solution also delivers a swift and secure online login experience for users.

Commenting on this exciting development, Gajendra Jangid, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder at CARS24 said, "Customer trust is everything to us, and this partnership with Truecaller takes that trust to the next level. We're all about making the car buying and selling experience as smooth and secure as possible. With Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution, our customers can feel confident that when we reach out, it's genuinely us, ensuring every interaction is clear, efficient, and exactly what they need."

Speaking about the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM and Developer Products, Truecaller, said: "Truecaller is synonymous with trust and safety in communication. We provide businesses with solutions that boost communication experience and ensure safety while communicating with users. We are excited about our journey with CARS24, enabling them to ensure their customers have a safer, smoother, and more seamless experience. There is no greater joy than contributing to these meaningful moments of users with the right experience."

Truecaller's Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. Over 2,500 active businesses worldwide have benefited from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. This solution enhances business call efficiency and significantly reduces phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.

CARS24 is a leading AutoTech company streamlining and revolutionising the sale, purchase, and financing of pre-owned cars in India, Australia, and UAE. Leveraging a Smart AI Pricing Engine, and 140 quality checks, selling and buying pre-owned vehicles is seamless and transparent. CARS24 Financial Services Private Limited, is a professionally managed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, offering customer-focused value-added services.

For regular updates on CARS24, follow us on: www.linkedin.com/company/CARS24

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 400 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information. For more information, please visit: business.truecaller.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)