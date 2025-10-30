Casio India's 'Recycle Responsibly' Campaign Engages Over 2 Million, Recycles 5.4 Tonnes of E-Waste in Delhi-NCR

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: Casio India Co. Private Ltd. today announced the successful conclusion of Phase 1 of the second edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Recycle Responsibly campaign. In collaboration with SHEOWS and implemented by Allied Waste Solutions (AWS), the campaign has made significant strides in e-waste awareness and recycling across the Delhi-NCR region, reaching an audience of over two million citizens.

Quantifiable Environmental Impact

The first phase of the campaign has delivered substantial and measurable outcomes, highlighting the real-world advantages of responsible e-waste management.

-E-Waste Collected & Recycled (Phase 1): 5,490 kilograms (5.4 tonnes)

-CO₂ Emissions Prevented [Equivalent]: Over 7.4 tonnes*

-Energy Saved [Equivalent]: Nearly 28,000 kWh*

-Water Conserved [Equivalent]: Approximately 22,000 litres

Together, these figures underscore the campaign's success in turning awareness into quantifiable environmental action.

All collected e-waste was processed through authorised recycling facilities, ensuring zero landfill disposal and fully aligning with the E-Waste Management Rules 2016.

Strategic Outreach and Community Engagement

The campaign's success was driven by a multi-faceted outreach strategy that integrated seamlessly with community life.

-Extensive Reach: The initiative activated over 210 locations, significantly surpassing the footprint of its first edition.

-Festive Integration: During Durga Pujo 2025, the campaign engaged communities at a grassroots level, mobilizing more than 41 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and 15 marketplaces in Ghaziabad alone.

-Digital Awareness: A unique digital drive reached citizens across 09 cities via 45+ digital screens, guiding them on how to locate collection vehicles and schedule e-waste pickups.

-Broader Environmental Action: The campaign's scope extended beyond e-waste to include a Yamuna Cleanup Drive on World River Day in partnership with the YSS Foundation.

Building a Sustainable Infrastructure

To ensure long-term impact, Casio India has established a permanent waste collection infrastructure within the community.

-Waste Bins: 15 dedicated waste collection bins have been installed across 14 multi-storeyed residential buildings in Delhi-NCR.

-Continuous Access: This infrastructure provides citizens with convenient, year-round access for responsible e-waste disposal, creating a replicable model for other cities.

Nationwide Expansion: Phase 2 Announcement

Building on this momentum, Casio India has announced the launch of Phase 2 on November 3, 2025. This next phase marks a strategic national expansion, extending the campaign to four major metropolitan cities: Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata

The campaign will continue its sustained collection efforts in the Delhi-NCR region while forging new partnerships with educational institutions, corporates, and retail outlets to promote a circular economy nationwide.

Executive Perspectives

Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, stated, "As E-Waste continues to rise as a major global concern, Casio India is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability by enabling easy and Responsible Recycling of E-Waste for all."

Mr. Akira Watanabe, Director, Casio India, added, "We aim for society to benefit from the effective implementation of Recycle Responsibly, thereby creating a mindset shift of citizens towards recycling responsibly and adopting a sustainable lifestyle."

About Recycle Responsibly

Casio India's Recycle Responsibly is a pan-India CSR program, conducted in collaboration with SHEOWS and powered by Allied Waste Solutions. Designed to promote responsible e-waste management, community awareness, and environmental rejuvenation, the program embodies the principle of "Small Act, Big Impact."

For enquiries or to schedule an e-waste pickup, please contact: +91-120-699-3119.

Note: figures are tentatively estimated, approximate & subject to vary

