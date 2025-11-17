CBIC Chairman inaugurates 'GST & Customs Pavilion' at 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), New Delhi with theme: "Next-Gen GST"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: The CBIC stall at the IITF features helpdesks for onsite assistance, educational and awareness content, digital & interactive displays, public engagement and entertainment activities, magic shows, puppet shows, live quizzes, caricature artists, virtual reality (VR) games, and selfie, and youth and career orientation.

Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), along with Members of the CBIC, inaugurated the GST & Customs Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, today.

The Pavilion, themed "Next-Gen GST", embodies CBIC's vision of a simplified, technology-driven, and citizen-centric tax ecosystem. The theme reflects the Government's continuous efforts to ease compliance, reduce tax burden on common-use items, and foster a business-friendly environment that contributes to the larger goal of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat", which is also the central theme of IITF 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman highlighted the transformational journey of GST and Customs administration toward greater digitalisation, transparency, and ease of doing business. He noted that the "Next-Gen GST" reforms -- anchored on three key pillars: Structural Reforms, Rate Rationalisation, and Ease of Living -- are designed to make essential goods and services more affordable for the public, while making tax processes simpler, faster, and more accessible for both taxpayers and businesses.

He further informed that the pavilion has been designed to effectively communicate these reforms under the GST Bachat Utsav, enabling visitors to understand the benefits and avail the maximum savings and relief offered through the new initiatives.

The Chairman also cautioned visitors against sharing their identity documents with unauthorized individuals, urging them to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to frauds committed in the name of GST or Customs.

The GST & Customs Pavilion serves as an interactive platform for taxpayers, industry representatives, students and the general public to engage with the latest initiatives of CBIC. The Pavilion has been designed to spread awareness about recent public and industry-friendly reforms under GST and Customs, and to showcase the Department's ongoing efforts to enhance taxpayer facilitation and service delivery.

Key Highlights of the Pavilion:

1. Helpdesks for Onsite Assistance: The Pavilion features eight dedicated helpdesks manned by domain experts from GST, Customs, GST Network (GSTN), ICEGATE and CPGRAMS. These helpdesks provide visitors with real-time assistance on registration, refunds, return filing, grievance redressal and export-import related procedures. Visitors can seek clarifications, get their issues resolved, and learn about best practices in tax compliance.

2. Educational and Awareness Content: A series of educational videos explain various GST and Customs processes in a simple and engaging manner. To ensure wider reach, these tutorials have been developed in 10 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English. This initiative underscores CBIC's commitment to inclusivity and public outreach.

3. Digital & Interactive Displays: Large digital screens and interactive displays present key achievements, policy milestones and ongoing digital transformation initiatives under GST and Customs. These exhibits demonstrate how CBIC's technology-enabled systems are simplifying compliance, promoting transparency and accelerating trade facilitation.

4. Public Engagement and Entertainment Activities: In keeping with IITF's vibrant spirit, the Pavilion also features Magic Shows, Puppet Shows, Live Quizzes, Caricature Artists, Virtual Reality (VR) games, and Selfie Corners -- all designed to spread tax awareness in an engaging and accessible manner. Informative brochures and leaflets on GST, Customs and taxpayer services are also being distributed to visitors.

5. Youth and Career Orientation: The Pavilion also introduces visitors, especially students, to the dynamic and diverse career opportunities available in the CBIC, encouraging the younger generation to learn about the vital role the Department plays in nation-building and trade facilitation.

The Pavilion will remain open throughout the duration of the India International Trade Fair, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the evolving landscape of indirect taxation and the strides taken by CBIC towards a "Digital, Transparent and Efficient India."

The initiative reflects CBIC's ongoing commitment to citizen empowerment, ease of compliance and national economic growth through continuous innovation in tax administration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)