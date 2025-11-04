Celebrating a Decade of Academic Excellence and Holistic Education: The Manthan School Marks Its 10th Anniversary

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4: The Manthan School, one of the preeminent educational institutions in the country, marked its 10th Year Anniversary with a grand celebration that witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, educators, and students. The event reflected the school's decade-long journey of fostering academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development.

A key highlight of the celebration was the presence of Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra, as the Chief Guest, who delivered an inspiring keynote address. His words underlined the significance of experiential learning and skill-based education in empowering students to thrive in the rapidly evolving business landscape.

"Experiential learning is the pillar of modern education. It allows students to think critically, solve real-world problems, and adapt to dynamic environments. Prestigious institutions like The Manthan School, with their forward-thinking approaches, are creating future leaders and change agents who will transform India through innovation, empathy, and resilience," said Dr. Vohra.

The event also witnessed the announcement of a new Skill Center, a transformative initiative aimed at equipping students with future-ready skills and expertise in technology and creativity. This center will serve as a hub for hands-on learning, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical application.

"Celebrating ten years of The Manthan School is not just about honouring our legacy, but also about envisioning the future. The launch of our Skill Center is a testament to our commitment to nurturing critical thinking and real-world skills. We will continue to set new benchmarks and shape young minds who will lead with purpose and compassion," said Ms. Divya Jain, Managing Director of The Manthan School.

The celebration featured a soulful invocation, a video presentation titled "A Decade of Excellence", and a captivating musical dance drama, "Becoming Kalki", symbolizing transformation and hope. These remarkable performances highlighted the school's focus on cultural enrichment and emotional development alongside academic rigour.

By integrating a perfect fusion of intellectual growth, co-curricular activities, and value- based learning, the school continues to foster an environment where students are motivated to explore their passions and cultivate leadership qualities that extend beyond the classroom. "The Manthan School has a legacy of creating a meaningful impact on the world, and this milestone reflects the dedication of our educators, students, and community. We remain committed to offering 360-degree support and mentoring to students, along with opportunities to grow into confident and capable individuals," said Ms. Poonam Kumar Mendiratta, Principal of The Manthan School.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring Team Manthan and its partners in growth. The atmosphere was filled with pride, gratitude, and renewed commitment to educational excellence as The Manthan School embarks on its next chapter.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)