"Celebrating Excellence: Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 Honors Top Businesses and Innovators in Pune

VMPL
New Delhi [India], August 12: The Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024, presented by SwiftNLift Media Group, took place at the prestigious El-Pro Mall in Pune. This grand event brought together visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and distinguished guests to honor outstanding contributions in various industries. The esteemed actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare graced the occasion as the chief guest, adding glamour and significance to the event.
The Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar is an annual event recognizing exceptional business achievements and innovations across diverse sectors in Maharashtra. SwiftNLift Media Group, a renowned global platform dedicated to celebrating and connecting businesses, organized this prestigious awards ceremony to acknowledge and appreciate excellence in the business community.
About SwiftNLift Media Group:
SwiftNLift Media Group is a leading global platform dedicated to celebrating and connecting businesses through its renowned magazine, SwiftNLift. With a mission to foster links between industries and their clientele, SwiftNLift Media has become a key player in recognizing and promoting business excellence worldwide. The group's efforts have resonated globally, celebrating over 3,000 businesses and fostering a vibrant business community.
Event Highlights:
Chief Guest: The award ceremony was graced by the presence of the renowned actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare, who shared her insights and experiences with the audience, inspiring attendees with her words of encouragement and support for the business community.
Award Categories: The Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar recognized businesses and leaders across various categories, including innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, community impact, and more. Each award highlights the exceptional contributions and achievements of individuals and organizations in their respective fields.
Special Recognition: The event also featured special recognition for businesses and leaders who have demonstrated outstanding resilience and innovation in the face of challenges, showcasing the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives the business community in Maharashtra.
Quotes from the Event:
Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, stated, "We are honoured to recognize the outstanding contributions of businesses and leaders in Maharashtra through the Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar. This event reflects our commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering connections within the business community."
Actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare added, "It is a privilege to be part of an event that acknowledges the hard work and dedication of businesses and entrepreneurs. Their achievements inspire others to strive for success and make a positive impact in their industries."
SwiftNLift Media Group congratulates all the award winners and nominees for their exceptional contributions to the business community and looks forward to celebrating more successes in the future.
List of Awardees
1. Vaibhav Dhanraj Ingle, Owner, At View Interior's, Outstanding Interior Designer & Vastu Consultant Company Of The Year
2. Harshikesh Shekhar Thakare, Owner, Karuna Celebration, Hotel Brand Of The Year
3. Jagadeep Laxminarayan Bhimarathi, Founder And CEO, JMD'S Builder And Developers Pvt. Ltd., Best Engineer And Developer In Solapur
4. Hema Shailendra Shinde, Owner, Anushka Makeover & Training Center Solapur, Best Beauty Parlor Award
5. Pavan Ramesh Khare, Interior Designer, Pavan Associates, Best Interior Designer Of The Year
6. Akshay Prakash Lokhande, Owner, TOP VIP NUMBER'S, The Best VIP Mobile Numbers Services Provider In India
7. Sunil Gopalrao Mahajani, Founder, Bhagwati Bhagwan Mahila Gruha Udyog, Solapur, Best Food Manufacturer & Supplier Of The Year
8. Dr Hanumant Sudamrao Shelke, Founder And President, Universal Animal Welfare Society, Best ABC Surgery And ARV Programme Unit Award
9. Kapil Nyati, Proprietor, Kaveri Foods, Best Quality Banana Products And Namkeen
10. Vinod Ukharda Mali, Chairman, Sujanavi Social Welfare Federation, Pune, Best Social Activity Award
11. Dattatray Laxman Kundlik, Owner, Vijay Hindu Hotel, Most Preferred Business Hotel of the Year
12. Rushikesh Laxman Thorat, President, Human Rights Judicial Council, Social Worker
13. Sanjaykumar Dnyandeo Ladkat, Managing Director, Chintamani Industries, Revolutionary Eco-Industry Award
14. Subodh Sonawane, Director, Shashwat Facility & Management Service Pvt. Ltd., Young Entrepreneur of the Year
15. Shabnam Khan, Director, Galaxy School of Professional Excellency, Outstanding Educational Institution
16. Saraswati Devnure, Managing Director, Bhuse Energy Solution, Solar Service Provider of the Year
17. Suresh Hanmant Jadhav, Proprietor, Vandana Tools, Best Product Innovation
18. Charandas Janardhan Nitnavare, Business Head, Sumedh Electricals & Services, Best Electrical Contractor
19. Gaurav Agarwal, Founder and Director, Being Addictive, Best Performance Marketing Strategy
20. Mahadev Shindkhede, Director, Elegant Furnishings, Best Furnishings Service Award
21. Shubhangi P. Kawalkar, Owner, Gomay Agarbatti Dhup, Best Organic Product
22. Sandeep Sudam Khanekar, CMD (Chief Managing Director), Redsoil Builders LLP, Heritage Properties, Idyllic Estates, Residential Property of the Year
23. Avinash Sahebrao Tengale, Founder & CEO, Aayush Corporation, Best Semiconductor - Engineering Consultant
24. Pankaj Vitthalrao Raut, Managing Director, PVR Infrastructure Solutions, Facade Contractor of the Year
25. Ravindra Lonkar, Founder, Sportify Creations, Outstanding Corporate Clothing Customer Service
26. Dr Suniel Ghagare, Managing Director & CEO, Tanishq Holidays, Rising Star in Travel Industry
27. Shrikant Digambar Kendhe, Entrepreneur, Ever Fresh Modular Kitchen Industry, Best Modular Kitchen Manufacturer
28. Maitreeyi Pawar-Khandave, Director, Rajdeep Engineering Systems (Pune) Pvt. Ltd., Excellence in Pneumatic Powder Handling Systems And Air Pollution Control Systems
29. Anil Sangayya Hiremath, Managing Director, Swami Agro Overseas, Most Environmentally Friendly Fruits & Vegetables Supplier
30. Vedmurti Deven Mukund Kari, Vedmurti Pandit, Cosmic Compass, Astrologer And Vastu Consultant Remedies
31. Omkar Sadashiv Ghate, Managing Director, Ghate Waterproofing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Excellence in Waterproofing Solutions Award
32. Gunjan R. Yadav & Er. Vikas Krishna Kolhe, Principal Architect- MD & Civil Engineer- MD, Saiarchivil Designs and Constructions, Best Architectural Design Firm
33. Chetan Chavan, Owner, Shiv Sai Enterprises, Street Light Octagonal Pole
34. Arun S. Kulkarni, Managing Director, Shiva Engineers, Best Food Processing Machinery/Project Manufacturer
35. Sagar Uttam Ahire, Founder, Vanaspati Vidya Mission, Best Overall Ayurveda and Vastushastra Practice
36. Pravin Chaudhari, Owner, SV Profiles, All Types Industries Raw Materials Supply
37. Kaveri Sanjay Jagtap, Owner, Mukttangan Gruhudyog Mahila Pratisthan, Outstanding Female Entrepreneur
38. Sudhir Devkar & Priya Devkar, CEO and CFO, Kryzen Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Best Innovation in Agrotech
39. Aniket Chaudhary, Founder, Metal-Line Industries, Innovative Safety Solution of the Year
40. Tanvir Tahir Shaikh, Owner, Tumkur Tatte Idli, Best Pure Veg Snacks Restaurant of the Year
41. Rohit Ramdas Zanjad, Director, Gemstech Infrastructure Private Limited, Excellence in Sustainable Construction
42. Vijay Manik Choudhari & Aruna Vijay Choudhari, Owner, Choudhary Biryani House, Top Chicken Dum Biryani
43. Rushikesh Dilip Sawant & Aarti Dilip Sawant, Founder & Co-Founder, Cheesy Vadewale (The House of Vadapav), Top Snacks Restaurant for Unique Flavour Combinations
44. Sachin Mohan Zurunge, Director, Savi Buildcon, Top Real Estate Agency
45. Manisha Ashok Munde, Owner, Shradha Beauty Salon, Best Overall Beauty Salon Store
46. Manorama Sidharth Rode, Owner, New Shradha Beauty Parlour, Best Beauty Parlour of the Year
47. Swapnil Bhagwan Patil, Founder & Owner, Knowk Me, Leadership in Workforce Expansion
48. Santosh Kantilal Makude & Swapnil Kantilal Makude, Director, Swapnil Caterers and Events, Best Catering Service, Food Industry and Hospitality
49. Rupali Ashok Garud, Managing Director, Tanaya Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Best Water Manufacturer
50. Neetu Shinde, Founder, Snaya Ladies Beauty Parlour, Excellence in Salon Services
51. Dattatray Hansajirao Deshmukh, Managing Director, Mandesh Bakers, Best Artisan Bakery
52. Sonali Dhanaji Patil & Dhanaji Jaywant Patil, Founders, Saishraddha Group, Saishraddha Foundation, J P Patil Institute, Best Educational Platform & Best Online Service
53. Manoj Sonawane, Managing Director, The Startup Booster, Best Consultancy Firm
54. Manoj Sonawane, Managing Director, Easy Tender 24, Excellence in Client Service
55. Bharati Shantjit Randive, Managing Director, Dream Light LED & Solar Pvt. Ltd., Best LED Light Manufacturer
56. Prasad Rajendra Naik, Owner, Beast Fitness Club Katraj, Beast Fitness Club Overall
57. Yogesh Khushal Gawande, Owner, Gawande Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Excellence in Pre-Sale Services
58. Sachin Mane & Komal Sankapal, Founder, Meta for Data Technologies Private Limited, Data-Driven Company of the Year
59. Jyoti Piyush Solanki, Yoga Instructor, Jyotee Yoga Center, Best Yoga Instructor Of The Year
60. Sanjay Manohar Kumbephalkar, Owner, Sankalp Vyasanmukti Kendra, Outstanding Social Worker Of The Year
61. Raj Bhimu Pawar, Founder, Fast-X Clothing Brand, Innovation In Retail And Manufacturing
62. Amey Sadashiv Badadare, Founder & Owner, 360 Car Spa, Best Innovations In Car Wash Industry
63. Surekha Sandip Kale, Government Of Maharashtra, S.K. Gifts And Varieties Khadki, Gift Shop Of The Year
64. Dr Reshama Patil, Director, Elite Care Clinic, Rising Star In Homoeopathy
65. Sagar Haribhau Nanekar, Owner, Shree Ganesh Enterprises, Best Exporter, Importer & Courier Services Of The Year
66. Nilesh Dattaram Bhagat, International Model, Best International Model Of The Year
67. Durga Anil Sadul & Anil Markandey Sadul, Owner, Society Q Guidelines, Best Housing Society Management And Accounting Services Of The Year
68. Mayur Arun Sarode, Founder, Mas Fitness Academy & Gym, Outstanding Contribution To Fitness Industry
69. Maheash Shilimkar, Managing Director, Mahesh Motor Driving School, Green Driving School Of The Year
70. Pooja Nikhil Agarwal, Nutritionist And Fitness Expert, Best Nutritionist Of The Year
71. Dr Vinayak Gavali, Director, Gabha Health Services Pvt. Ltd., Award for the Best Government Health Scheme Provider in Private & Public Sector
72. Shilpa Milind Khude & Milind Nilkanth Khude, Director, Niti Spices and Pickles Pvt. Ltd., Best Quality Spices and Pickle Products of the Year
73. Roshani Dinesh Sonone, Director, Kids First Step School, Best Educational Institute
74. Preeti Hanumant Adling, Owner, Shritha Beauty Academy, Best Makeup & Best Saloon Award
75. Satish Kedari, CEO, Bhakti 24 Developers, Real Estate Business of the Year
76. Satish Dnyanashwar (Father) & Shaila (Mother) Kedari, CEO, Shree DnyanShaila Enterprises, Entrepreneur of the Year
77. Ajit Arjunrao GaradePatil, Owner, Vighnaharta Transport and Travels Services, Best Transport and Travels Services Provider Award
78. Vikram Namdev Dube, Owner, Yashoda Collection, Best Men's Clothing Store
79. Vijaya Ashok Shivale, Managing Director, Siddhivinayak Genset Pvt. Ltd., Rise and Startup Award (Business Innovation Award)
80. Jaanvi Kavalekar, CEO, Vishwa Organic, Women CEO of the Year
81. Suresh Dnyaneshwar Kadam, Singer, Indian Idol Marathi Fame Outstanding Singer Award
82. Piyush Sangeeta Dattatraya Jawalkar, Owner, JP. Infra, Entrepreneur of the Year in Construction Business
83. Rohit Rajendra Bhosale, Founder, Malhar Interior, Creative Entrepreneur of the Year
84. Prof Revan Kadam, Director, SICM CLASSES, PCMC, Best Coaching Institute
85. Sachin Sudhakar Kundojwar, Founder & Chairman, Revanshi Gramvikas Bahuuddeshiya Santha, Pune, NGO of the Year 2024
To nominate for upcoming award: Visit Here
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content