Celebrating new season and new beginning of Washington Apples in India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 14: The Washington Apple Commission, in association with the U.S. Embassy's Office of Agricultural Affairs, marked the commencement of the new season and new beginning for Washington Apples in India. The celebratory event took place at The Leela Palace in New Delhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The guest of honor for the occasion was Clay Hamilton, Minister Counselor for Agriculture Affairs at the US Embassy in New Delhi along with Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Mark Stennes, the Chairman of the Washington Apple Board of Directors also made a special trip to India to participate in this exclusive trade event.

Todd Fryhover, President, Washington Apple Commission said, "India has been a very important market for Washington Apples. Supplies to India were greatly disturbed in 2019 due certain tariffs issues. We are glad that the issues have now been resolved. Washington Apple industry will once again be on equal footing with competitors in the Indian market with Indian government lifting the 20% retaliatory tariffs levied on US apple and other agricultural imports. India has been a top 3 markets for Washington apples and is now destined for further growth."

Speaking on the occasion Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative, Washington Apple Commission added, "We have seen tremendous demand for Washington Apples in India and these apples literally going out of market from 2019 not only impacted trade but also discerning Indian consumers felt the void. We are very happy that the difficult days are behind us and Indian consumers can now again enjoy the high quality and taste of Washington apples as in the past. The season for Washington Apple peaks when the season for Indian Apples end making good quality apples available to Indian consumers all year round," Saran added.

Washington apples are available across the country both with traditional and modern retailers.

For more information, please visit: https://waapple.org/

Washington Apple Commission is the promotional arm of the Washington apple industry. It is the mission of the commission to serve the Washington apple industry by increasing consumer demand through innovative marketing and promotions in international markets. In India, the commission is represented by SS Associates.

SS Associates is a strategic consulting firm working in the areas of international food trade and marketing. It represents the Washington Apple Commission in India and is responsible for promoting Washington apples to Indian consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)